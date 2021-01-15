Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear Editor,

After the truly horrific seditious and failed coup of mostly white Trump supporters on January 6th ; all of us must ask ourselves this very simple and basic question. Are you for democracy or are you not?

Since the November 3rd election the POTUS has claimed that the elections were rigged and stolen from him. He and his party filed approximately 60 lawsuits and they all failed. Yet, our own elected officials that won their seats fairly in the very same election (Congressmen Tiffany & Fitzgerald) joined in the chorus of a lie that our election process is flawed and there is massive fraud. Sen. Johnson has signed on and perpetuating the hoaxes and lies spun by numerous multimedia organizations, ie: Fox News, News Max, Parler etc.

They should be called out for their complicit part in this insurrection for not standing up for the truth and the WI voters, that there was no substantial election fraud in the free and fair 2020 presidential election that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won by 8 million votes over Trump.

The ceremonial joint session to ratify the Electoral College votes, certified by all 50 states, is normally quite dry and boring. It’s the opening of envelopes and a formal recording of the votes from the states. Congress has no say or power to litigate election results. That is done by the third equal branch of our government, the courts with judges, appointed by both democratic and republican presidents and they have stood firm ruling in favor of our laws and our constitution.

Thank God our third branch of government, the judicial branch, has saved and protected our rule of democracy.

So a lie was spun to the American people that somehow Vice President Pence had the power to change the will of the people of the USA to choose our president. . Our elected officials should have spoken the truth to their constituents as did Senator Romney (R) stated on the floor of the senate on January 6th after the riot that killed 5 people: “What happened here today was an insurrection incited by the president of the United States.” Further on he stated: “For any who remain insistent on an audit in order to satisfy the many people who believe that the election was stolen, I’d offer this perspective. No congressional audit is ever going to convince these voters, particularly when the president continues to say that the election was stolen. The best way we can show respect for the voters who were upset is by telling them the truth. That’s the burden, that’s the duty of leadership. The truth is that President-elect Biden won the election, President Trump lost.”

These Representatives and the GOP party should demonstrate this duty of leadership by putting out a public statement that Joe Biden won the free and fair election of 2020. They also owe a public apology to the people of WI.

To perpetuate the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen or fraudulent is a resounding “NO I do not support democracy” or free and fair elections. These public acts will show patriotism at its best.

Moira Scupien

