WAUSAU – The Marathon County Historical Society’s History Speaks lecture series will present “Shopping Around Wausau: From Department Stores to the Mall” at 2 p.m. Jan. 30, livestreamed with Gary Gisselman presenting.

The history of shopping in Wausau has dramatically changed through the years. A highway by-pass and a mall were two agents of this change. This program will highlight what shopping was all about in downtown Wausau through the years.

Livestreamed on the historical society’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, there will be opportunities for the audience to ask questions through the chat features. The presentation will be recorded for later viewing.

For more information, call the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750 and leave a message or email us at info@marathoncountyhistory.org.

Like this: Like Loading...