By Shereen Siewert

Mosinee High School is congratulating Seth Wesley, who finished his last day of high school on Friday and is enlisting in the Air Force.

Scott Gremminger, associate principal of Mosinee High School, said Wesley will head off to boot camp soon to be a munitions specialist in aircraft armament systems with a long-term goal of becoming a pilot.

“Thank you for choosing to serve our country, Seth,” Gremminger said.

To congratulate a recent graduate, send information and photos to editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.

Like this: Like Loading...