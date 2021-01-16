By Shereen Siewert

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Antigo man last seen Tuesday.

According to a news release issued on Facebook, Cory Moegenburg’s vehicle was located in the west unit of Eau Claire Dells park in Marathon County.

Moegenburg is 49 years old and 5’10” tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt and may have on his tan Carhartt jacket.

If anyone saw Cory around the time of his disappearance or has information to pass on to law enforcement please contact the Antigo Police Department or the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

