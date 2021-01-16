By Shereen Siewert

The Wausau RiverWolves hockey team took on the Milwaukee Power Friday at the Ozaukee Ice Arena in a NA3HL Central Division hockey contest – playing with a heavy heart in the wake of team co-owner Teri Woodhull’s death from cancer.

Wausau got on the board first at 14:59 mark of the first period with a breakaway goal by forward Nolan Gifford. It was Gifford’s first goal since an Oct. 24 goal versus the Power. Milwaukee answered Wausau’s goal at 1:58 of the second period after a goal by Power forward Brady Rossbach. After two periods of play, the score was locked at two apiece.

The RiverWolves saved their best for the final period on the night, which saw Wausau notch four goals. Forward Ben Cremers got the offense going by putting Wausau up 2-1 at 3:06 of the period, as he put it past the outreached glove of Power goaltender Ewan Mcdevitt. Issac Wickersheim, Kasey Couture and Pavel Bakhtin each added goals for additional insurance as Wausau cruised to a 5-1 win.

Caleb Sauer picked up the win in net for Wausau. He stopped 40 of 41 shots on the evening. Ewan Mcdevitt took the loss for Milwaukee.

The Wausau RiverWolves are back home Saturday as the puck drops at 7:10 pm from the Marathon Park Ice Arena versus Milwaukee. Limited tickets are available via riverwolveshockey.com. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a special pre-game ceremony that will honor Woodhull.

Like this: Like Loading...