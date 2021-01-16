WAUSAU – The Marathon County Public Library and Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department’s Trail Tales program is back, and will take families to a winter wonderland! The latest Trail

Tales reading path will be up and available from January 18 until February 12 at Nine Mile Forest Recreation Area, 221700 Red Bud Road, Wausau.



Stop by Nine Mile anytime during the day (the area is open from dawn to dusk) to read Stranger in the Woods by Carl R. Sams, which will be posted page-by-page along one of the cross country ski paths. The book is about a group of forest animals that set out to see if there’s danger in the woods, only to find a wonderful winter surprise instead!



Daily and seasonal passes are available to snowshoe or cross country ski through Nine Mile, but there is no additional charge to read the book along the way.

This event is free and open to the public, with no registration required. For more information, please call

715-261-1550 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/10352.

