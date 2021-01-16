By Shereen Siewert

The 10th annual Wisconsin Pond Hockey Classic, formerly the Leinenkugel’s Classic, set for Jan. 29-31 in Wausau is canceled this year, event organizers announced this week.

In a Facebook post, the tournament directors said they were informed Jan. 8 that the local sports commission would not support the tournament due to concerns over COVID-19. The Wausau/Central Wisconsin Sports Authority has partnered with the event for the past nine years.

Event planners say they tried to move forward with planning the event anyway, but without cooperation from the sports commission the task was too great.

“We are pissed, saddened and would fight Tie Domi right now if that would help us make the tournament happen because we really enjoy the tournament and seeing players and fans have a great time at something we created,” the post reads.

Each team will receive a refund for registration fees within the next few days.

“We are going to start planning for next year and hopefully by that time the world will come back to a normal that will allow for us to be in the tent raising a glass to the sport we all (love),” the post reads.

