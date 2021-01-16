By David Stenklyft for Wausau Pilot & Review

On Friday, members of the Foundations of Leadership class at Wausau West High School, led by advisor Ian Weber, made a special delivery of supplies to the Marathon County Humane Society after raising funds to support the organization.

Foundations of Leadership is an elective class at Wausau West that teaches students in 10th through 12th grade self- and servant leadership skills.

Wausau West High School students delivered loads of supplies Friday to the Humane Society of Marathon County. David Stenklyft/Wausau Pilot & Review

During the past quarter, which focused on servant leadership, students in the class worked together to develop a project that serves either their school or the Wausau community. This year, students chose to raise funds and purchase needed supplies for the local humane society.

Through fundraising efforts that included a GoFundMe campaign along with in-school and other events, the students raised about $500, money that was used to purchase supplies for the shelter.

Some of the funds raised went toward kits for fleece blankets that will keep the animals cozy and warm while they wait for their forever homes.

Students from Wausau West high school used funds to purchase fleece blanket kits to help keep the animals warm. David Stenklyft/Wausau Pilot & Review

Remaining funds were used to purchase a variety of other essentials such as cat litter, pet food and cleaning supplies.

Each class decides who the beneficiary of their class effots will be. Previous organizations receiving donations include The Women’s Community and Aspirus.

