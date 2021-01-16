Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

Congressman Tom Tiffany demonstrated his fearless leadership when he legally voted to object to the certification of Wisconsin’s 10 elector ballots on January 6, 2021

As Tom correctly stated, ballots cast in violation of procedures in state statutes “may not be included in the certified result of any election.” And it is documented that both Dane and Milwaukee Counties did not follow state statutes.

I know Congressman Tiffany and this decision had to be challenging for him. However, I voted for Tom Tiffany because I felt strongly he wouldn’t be afraid to uphold the Constitution on important decisions for the best interest of the thousands of taxpayers who voted for him.

We need more Congressional leaders with the integrity of Congressman Tiffany. I want a Congressman that follows the law and Congressman Tiffany did that. Thank you, Tom Tiffany for your strength and perseverance to stand up for the voters in WI who elected you to this important office.

Sincerely,

Joanne Leonard

Wausau WI

