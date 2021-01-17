By Shereen Siewert

After a 5-1 victory Friday, the Wausau RiverWolves hockey team fell to the Milwaukee Power Saturday in a home NA3HL Central Division contest by a score of 4-1.

Wausau started off the night with some new players, notably Nate Brown out of Waupun, who was in the starting lineup. Brady Rossbach from the Power scored the first goal of the night at the 7:34 mark and Milwaukee led 1-0 after the first period.

Early in the second period the RiverWolves and the Power struggled to play five-on-five as both teams experienced a rash of penalties. Milwaukee scored on a power play by Micheal Dalaley, with an assist by Brady Rossbach, at the 11:39 mark.

At the 15:16 mark into the second Ethan Cumming of the RiverWolves scored his first goal of the season, with assists by Pavel Bakhtin and Caeden Phelps, bringing the score to 2-1.

The third period started slowly until a match penalty was assessed to RiverWolves’ Nate Brown for boarding. Milwaukee scored two more times, the first by Garrett Alton with assists by Ben Cope and Mason Ausmus at the 12:38 mark, and the second by Michael Dalaley with an assist by Devin Huie at the 13:35 mark. Milwaukee added another late goal, which made the final tally 4-1 Power.

The Wausau RiverWolves conclude their busy weekend Sunday, facing off with St. Louis. The puck drops at 3:10 p.m. from the Marathon Park Ice Arena.

Limited tickets are available via riverwolveshockey.com.

