Response to COVID-19. For safe volunteer opportunities and safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Give the GIFT of a LIFT! Faith in Action Marathon County volunteers give rides to seniors. Medical appointment or grocery store transportation is a great help to many. Volunteer as often or as little as you like. Contact Jamie at 715-848-8783 or WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com.

Join the IDEA group! The Monk Botanical Gardens Board of Directors has just developed an Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Accessibility (IDEA) Committee and are seeking passionate community members to participate. They want this committee to represent the entire Wausau area. Contact 715-261-6309 or info@monkgardens.org.

Give Compassion During Crisis. The Women’s Community Hospital Victim advocate provides the support needed at the hospital or police department. This is in-person to support a victim. Training sessions are required for this role for those 18 years old plus. Contact Allie at 715-842-5663 or Allie@womenscommunity.org

Help Feed Your Neighbors! Stockers and Personal Shoppers are so important to The Neighbors’ Place Food Pantry clients’ experience. The ability to work with a diverse population and organize, lift & carry lightweight items is needed. Contact Bettina at 715- 845-1966.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency. Please call ahead and arrange with the agency coordinator.

Do you have Children’s Books with Diversity Themes? United Way of Marathon County is able to pass along your gently used children’s books. Looking for books that feature characters who are of diverse backgrounds, languages, cultures, or nationalities. To arrange donation, call Krista at 715-298-5719.

Dolls/Puzzles to Celebrate Differences. Head Start- Marathon County can always use new toy baby dolls of a variety of ethnic characteristics and/ or puzzles of the same. Contact Kris at 715 -845-2947 or klemke@mccdahs.org.

