By Shereen Siewert

The body of a missing Antigo man was found Sunday in the Eau Claire River, ending a days-long search, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Police on Saturday asked for the public’s help locating Cory Moegenburg, who was last seen Tuesday. His vehicle was located in the west unit of Eau Claire Dells Park in Marathon County.

But the search for 49-year-old Moegenburg came to an end on Sunday when his body was discovered south of the Eau Claire Dells. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine Moegenburg’s cause of death.

“The Moegenburg family and his girlfriend Jennifer want to thank all the volunteers that helped in the search efforts over the last several days,” a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department Facebook post reads.

Like this: Like Loading...