Major incidents reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Jan. 18, 2021:

A 30 year old Wausau woman was arrested on charges of obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping and violating the terms of her probation last Tuesday afternoon after a traffic stop in Gleason. The woman was also wanted by the Oneida County Sheriff for failing to pay child support. 21000876

Snow that fell late Thursday evening into Friday morning caused some minor issues on the roadways. Deputies began responding to vehicles in the ditch at 3:50 AM and continued to check on several motorists throughout the morning. A Merrill man was cited by a deputy for speeding as he drove through a scene at 80 MPH as a wrecker was working on removing a vehicle off of US Hwy 51 near County RD Q.

One person received minor injuries after a two vehicle crash on State Rd 17 at County Rd G at 5:38 PM Friday evening in the Town of Pine River. The crash occurred when a southbound vehicle turning west onto County Rd G struck an eastbound vehicle head on. The driver refused medical transport. Pine River firefighters assisted in closing the road for about an hour while the scene was cleared. 21001147

Two people escaped injury after a vehicle crashed into a pole on County Rd U south of US Hwy 8 in the Town of Bradley Saturday morning at about 12:38am. A Tomahawk woman driving the vehicle lost control on icy roads and went off the road and struck the pole. Tomahawk firefighters kept the road closed for nearly three hours while WPS made repairs. 21001166

A 63 year old Merrill man was arrested Saturday evening on a felony traffic charge. A deputy stopped the vehicle the man was driving on US Hwy 51 north of Merrill after investigating a reckless driving complaint. The man was arrested on a felony count of fourth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. 21001223

A 38 year old Wausau woman was cited for criminal operating after revocation 4th+ offense Sunday evening following a traffic stop. Charges for bail jumping will also be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office. The woman is on bond from a similar incident in Marathon County. 21001282 Five people reported striking deer last week.

