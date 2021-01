By Shereen Siewert

Police have identified the driver who died Friday morning after a dump truck crashed into her vehicle as 36-year-old Sara L. Budtke.

The crash was reported just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Hwy. 13/34 and County Line Road in the town of Carson.

Budtke died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Portage County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

