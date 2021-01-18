By Shereen Siewert

Being a mentor in the middle of a worldwide pandemic has its challenges, but dozens of children in central Wisconsin will be connecting with their Big Brother or Big Sister soon, thanks to the generosity of Wausau 525 event organizers.

The annual racing event, set for Jan. 23-24 in Wausau, isn’t just an ordinary race. Sled drivers compete on ice at high rates of speed, thrilling audiences in the stands. The Wausau 525 Snowmobile Championship features Pro Champ 440 race classes both Saturday and Sunday in competition for the Pro Star Cup.

Linda Koepke, co-executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Central Wisconsin, said the organization donated 30 tickets and children younger than 12 are free.

“The tickets will go far,” Kopeke said, adding that the event is a welcome opportunity for kids to get outside and spend time with their mentors or family members.

Big Brothers Big Sisters held a virtual pet show and tell. Now, they’re excited to send kids to the Wausau 525 Snowmobile races – for free.

“The event organizers gave our organization tickets for our Littles with their Big Brother or Big Sisters or family members to attend the event,” Koepke said. “The children we serve and their families have been struggling since activities that we usually offer have been cancelled due to COVID. We’re hoping this event will give them a little fun, outside, during these hard times.”

The organization is also seeking more volunteers. Since the pandemic began, the waiting list for matches has grown. Now, Big Brothers Big Sisters has more than 100 children waiting for a mentor to be matched with.

For information on how to get involved, visit this link.

For more information on the Wausau 525 Snowmobile Championship, visit this link.

Like this: Like Loading...