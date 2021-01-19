By Shereen Siewert

A 39-year-old Wausau man who threatened to kill his wife, then shot at her while six children were inside her home will spend two years on probation, part of a plea deal reached with prosecutors.

Police were called May 27 to a home on Colonial Road for a report of a loud argument with shots fired. When officers arrived, they discovered an area in the front yard that appeared to show the impact of a bullet, along with a live round on the front steps and a spent round nearby, court documents state. Also located near the spent round was the base plate to a Glock magazine, according to the police report.

Yang Y. Xiong was charged June 26 in Marathon County Circuit Court with first degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, false imprisonment and disorderly conduct.

Last week, Xiong appeared for a hearing and pleaded guilty to the reckless endangerment charge. Circuit Judge Mike Moran agreed to amend the false imprisonment charge to disorderly conduct-domestic abuse, to which Xiong also pleaded guilty.

Judge Moran ordered a withheld sentence, which defers the matter for two years to allow Xiong to comply with all terms and conditions of a written agreement. As part of those terms, Xiong will spend two years on probation, maintain absolute sobriety, undergo counseling and comply with the SAFE intake program, according to online court records.

Xiong also requested his probation be transferred to Eau Claire County, a request that Judge Moran approved.

A probation review hearing will be held in March 2021.

