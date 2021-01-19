[WAUSAU, WI] — As a graduating high school senior at Mosinee High School Alexia Pfeiffer published a children’s book entitled, “Albert the Frog.” The book was written as a way for Alexia to express the struggles she experienced as a child with a medical issue that impacted her speech and reading. The book, which is available through Amazon, is dedicated to all students with reading and speech disabilities. Proceeds from the sale of her book will be added to The Difference is YOU Scholarship Fund, which was established within the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin to recognize students who have experienced struggles like hers.

The Difference is YOU Scholarship Fund was established by Alexia and her mother, Natalie Boyd, to provide scholarships to graduating high school seniors from Marathon County who have received special reading and/or speech instruction during their K-12 educational years, and plan to pursue a post-high school education at a college, university, or technical school in any field of study.

The February 15 application deadline is approaching for many scholarships of the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin. More than 200 students throughout north central Wisconsin, from pre-school to post-graduate, will be awarded scholarships totaling more than $350,000 from the scholarship funds administered within the Community Foundation.

An online application process is available for students to apply for 45 different scholarships. Others are available directly through the schools’ selection processes and students can get information on how to apply from their guidance counselors. A complete listing of scholarships, as well as application instructions, is available by visiting the Foundation’s website. Students are encouraged to research this potential funding source as they prepare for their educational endeavors next fall.

