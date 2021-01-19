Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Cory Spatz and Taylor Eckardt announce the birth of their daughter Payton Marie, born at 10:45 a.m Jan. 12, 2021. Payton weighed 10 pounds, .01 ounce.

Jon Chang and Mar See Vang announce the birth of their son Jaeaerys Ntxawg, born at 4:45 p.m Jan. 14, 2021. Jaeaerys weighed 7 pounds, 12.9 ounces.

Michael Hartley and April Imhoff announce the birth of their daughter Jordyn Rae, born at 12:20 a.m Jan. 15, 2021. Jordyn weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce.

Arthur Wilson and Kaitlin Snodgrass announce the birth of their daughter Kalani Jade, born at 1:50 a.m Jan. 16, 2021. Kalani weighted 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

Hue Xiong and Pa Gnia Lee announce the birth of their son Jack Lis Ceeb, born at 9:39 a.m Jan. 11, 2021. Jack weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

