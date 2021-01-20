By Shereen Siewert

Officials in Vilas County are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash reported Tuesday night near Eagle River.

Vilas County dispatch just before 7 p.m. took a report of a snowmobile driver who veered off a trail near Catfish Lake before coming across an open body of water, according to a sheriff’s department Facebook post.

Search and rescue crews found the driver underwater and unresponsive. Despite lifesaving efforts, the driver died at a nearby hospital.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

