(NEWS RELEASE) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Tuesday announced the state will further expand its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility within Phase 1B effective Monday, January 25. Per the announcement, this means adults 65 years and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Police and fire department personnel became eligible as part of Phase 1B in Wisconsin as of January 18. In Michigan, adults 65 and older were eligible as of January 11 and have begun receiving vaccinations through Aspirus.

COVID-19 vaccinations are being offered to those who become eligible at many Aspirus locations throughout the region. Adults 65 and older from Michigan or Wisconsin can request an appointment through Aspirus via the following options:

Visit the Aspirus website at aspirus.org/vaccine to request to be contacted to schedule an appointment.

Appointment request options will soon be available through the MyAspirus patient portal.

Call the Aspirus COVID-19 Call Center at 844-568-0701.

People are encouraged to use the online options to reduce wait times for those who need the Call Center, which also serves those seeking COVID tests and other resources. People are also encouraged to use these options rather than calling their clinic.

Vaccinations are available by appointment only and limited to only those who are eligible. Walk-ins are not accepted. Aspirus schedulers will follow up with those who submit requests online to arrange appointments at a location most convenient to them only when individuals are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Vaccine eligibility is being dictated by state and federal authorities with variations in how the various phases are defined. Aspirus will continue to follow the guidance it receives from its respective state departments of health services to appropriately expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Aspirus began providing vaccinations for its employees, long-term care residents, EMS and community health care workers within Phase 1A immediately upon receiving its first vaccine allocations. Aspirus’ first allocation in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula arrived on December 17, while its allocation in Wisconsin arrived on December 22.

The latest updates and information will continue to be posted online at aspirus.org/vaccine.

