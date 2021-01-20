The Humane Society Pet of the Week is a service of PawSau Pet Sitters, providing loving care when you’re not there. Learn more here.

Awooooo! I’m Lexi!

I came to the shelter looking for a new start, and I hope I find a new, loving home soon. I am a really sweet girl who is looking for a family who can give me the time and patience I deserve!

I need work on my commands and manners…. but who doesn’t? I seem to do well with other dogs, but I think that anything smaller would be fun to chase! So, if you’re looking for an active and cute dog like me then you should ask about me – maybe we can be best friends!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

