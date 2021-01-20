( PRESS RELEASE) MARATHON CITY, WI – The Marathon City Board of Trustees announced  today that it has entered into negotiations to form a public / private partnership related to the  redevelopment of the 400 Block of Marathon City. The project known as the Marathon City  Center is proposed as a 24,500 SQFT multi-tenant facility containing businesses that fill multiple  critical retail segments in the Community. 

Village officials have been working for nearly 4 years to bring a grocery store back to Marathon  City. Through a relationship developed with a national grocery wholesale company, a store  owner / operator was identified. Multiple concepts were considered for the location and  ultimately a multi-tenant facility was selected as the best approach.  

The primary tenant will be a grocery store. The grocery store will offer a wide variety of  products in all major departments including produce, meat, dairy, frozen and deli. The second  tenant space is planned as a hardware store. The hardware store will provide a wide variety of  hardware and consumer products to the Community. Space is also allocated for a third retail  tenant currently planned as a pharmacy. The Pharmacy will provide local access to  prescriptions and over the counter medications for the residents of the Village and surrounding  Communities.  

“The Village has been focused on bringing a grocery store back to Marathon City. This project  not only achieves that goal, it also provides space for additional retail businesses,” stated Andy  Kurtz, Village Administrator. “We have been developing our strategy for the public /private  partnership for over a year and we are excited about the opportunity. When negotiations are  completed, we plan a press conference to introduce the full project and the parties involved”  said David Belanger, Village President. 

Located at the intersection of State Highway 29 and State Highway 107 and minutes west of the  I-39 corridor, Marathon City sits above the banks of the Big Rib River on Marathon Hill.  Marathon City combines the best of rural living with the convenience of urban access. Our  picturesque community is home to 1573 residents, excellent schools, corporations that lead  their industry segments and over 50 small businesses ranging from ginseng production to manufacturing and fabrication to local dining and entertainment to professional services in  medical, dental, vision, automotive, insurance, personal finance and banking. Marathon City is an employment center for the region and is recognized regionally, nationally and globally for  products created here.