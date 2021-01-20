( PRESS RELEASE) MARATHON CITY, WI – The Marathon City Board of Trustees announced today that it has entered into negotiations to form a public / private partnership related to the redevelopment of the 400 Block of Marathon City. The project known as the Marathon City Center is proposed as a 24,500 SQFT multi-tenant facility containing businesses that fill multiple critical retail segments in the Community.

Village officials have been working for nearly 4 years to bring a grocery store back to Marathon City. Through a relationship developed with a national grocery wholesale company, a store owner / operator was identified. Multiple concepts were considered for the location and ultimately a multi-tenant facility was selected as the best approach.

The primary tenant will be a grocery store. The grocery store will offer a wide variety of products in all major departments including produce, meat, dairy, frozen and deli. The second tenant space is planned as a hardware store. The hardware store will provide a wide variety of hardware and consumer products to the Community. Space is also allocated for a third retail tenant currently planned as a pharmacy. The Pharmacy will provide local access to prescriptions and over the counter medications for the residents of the Village and surrounding Communities.

“The Village has been focused on bringing a grocery store back to Marathon City. This project not only achieves that goal, it also provides space for additional retail businesses,” stated Andy Kurtz, Village Administrator. “We have been developing our strategy for the public /private partnership for over a year and we are excited about the opportunity. When negotiations are completed, we plan a press conference to introduce the full project and the parties involved” said David Belanger, Village President.

