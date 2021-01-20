Joan E. Schreiber

Joan E. Schreiber, 89, died Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Evergreen Park, Kronenwetter. Joan was born June 29, 1931 in Brokaw, the daughter of Harry and Elnora (Haufschildt) Nienow. Mom loved Brokaw. She often reminisced about neighbors and fun times they had as kids. She attended Brokaw Public School and graduated the 8th grade. A few years later she went to work at the Brokaw Paper Mill, which was quite common in those days. She married Ernest Schreiber on April 11, 1953 at Salem Lutheran Church, Wausau. He died on March 25, 2000.

Joan and Ernie lived most of their married life in the Town of Texas. They built their dream home on 21 acres with the Little Trappe River running through their property. Many wonderful memories were made there and are cherished by all the kids and grandkids. We fondly remember picnics, celebrations, bon fires, fish fries (with fresh caught bluegills) always accompanied by a great old fashioned (Mom’s favorite), polka music, Packer games, and plenty of shenanigans. Our family is pleased that Mom and Dad’s grandson, Nathan, purchased the home and it is staying in the Schreiber Family.

Mom happily spent her younger married years raising her six children. She was a dedicated, stay at home mother and a great cook. She and Ernie enjoyed square dancing. When her children were grown, Mom decided to once again join the workforce. She took great pride in the fact that she was one of the first 50 employees hired at Fiskars. After retirement Mom enjoyed embroidery, flower gardening, puzzles, word searches and an occasional trip to the casino. Mom was a faithful woman who read her prayer book daily. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in the Village of Maine.

Our family is so blessed to have had such a sweet, kind, and loving mother and grandmother. Rest easy Mom, you deserve it. We love you and will forever miss you.

Survivors include two daughters, Susan Harris (Mike Kluetz) and Connie (Larry) Kroening; four sons, Larry (Anna) Schreiber, Russell (Sue) Schreiber, Steven (Chris Marthaler) Schreiber and Andrew Schreiber; all of Wausau. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Terre Swemke, Matthew (Marla) Harris, Luke (Danielle Chahdi) Harris, Carly (Andy) Jahns, Kiley Steinke, Kimberly (Jon) Powell, Elisha (Duane) Doering, Nicole (Bud) Graveen, Nathan (Laney) Schreiber, Missy (Andre) Scalcucci, and Taylor Schreiber; 19 greatgrandchildren; two sisters, Virginia Lang and Patsy Schreiber; one brother Thomas (Marge) Nienow, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Joan is predeceased by her infant daughter, Diane Kay, four sisters and one brother.

Joan’s family wants to extend a heartfelt thank you to Evergreen Park for their care and compassion for our mother. We also want to thank Aspirus Hospice Comfort Care for their assistance.

Funeral services will be held for immediate family with a celebration of her life planned for this summer.

Anita E. Rodewald

Anita Rodewald, 102, went to her home in heaven on Sunday, January 17, 2021. She was born during the Spanish Flu Pandemic and passed away during the Coronavirus Pandemic; and remained healthy during both of them.

Anita was born on Nov. 4, 1918, in the Town of Liberty, Manitowoc County, WI. She was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Rusch. She married Roland Rodewald on June 22, 1940. He passed away in 2002 at the age of 89.

They moved to Wausau where they purchased a cheese factory in 1941. Anita was a homemaker but helped in the factory also. After fifteen years, they started a trucking business, hauling milk in cans, which eventually led to bulk milk hauling.

Anita was a member of St. Peters Church, Town of Wausau. She was active in the Ladies Aid and Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, Vacation Bible School, and Choir. She volunteered at Bethesda Thrift Store for over 30 years. Her interests included crocheting, embroidery, and making quilts. She made over 30 baby quilts for the Orphan Grain Train.

She will be remembered as a “social butterfly,” she enjoyed bowling and belonged to two card clubs. She welcomed friends into her home to play cards. She visited many friends and acquaintances that were hospitalized or in nursing homes. In her 90’s, she said she had to visit “the old people.” She loved driving her car and taking friends to fish-fries well into her nineties. She is also known for all the greeting cards she mailed out to friends and family. We enjoyed her many dinners and time spent with her. She loved people and life and always had a laugh.

She is survived by her three children, Marlene (Dave) Edelburg, Karen Gehring, and Dennis (Wendy) Rodewald; 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Friday, January 22, 2020, at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church (LCMS), Town of Wausau. Funeral service will be private, and will be streamed live at 12:00 noon on Anita’s obituary page at www.brainardfuneral.com with Rev. Russell Kampfer officiating. Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Park. The service will be made available for future viewing on Brainard’s website. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church (LCMS) 238537 Del Rio Road, Wausau, WI 54403, or Interim Hospice, 510 N 17th Ave. Suite A, Wausau, WI 54401.

The family would like to thank the workers at Mt. Terrace Assisted Living for the wonderful care they gave mom.

Mom, we were so blessed to have you for so many years. Your energy and health were unbelievable. You put people first in your life and lived God’s message of Love. You are “The Best” (as you would tell people who helped you.) Enjoy the eternity God has given you. You are in our hearts forever.

Brainard Funeral Home – Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com.

Paul R. Streufert

Paul Richard Streufert, 76, Wausau, died Monday, January 11, 2021 at Cedar Creek Manor under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Paul was born November 2, 1944 in Glencoe, MN to the late Rev. Edgar and Verona (Norlander) Streufert. Paul achieved his Master’s degree in Social Work prior to being drafted into the US Army during the Vietnam War. He honorably served as a Captain in the Medical Service Corps from Sept. 1969 to Sept. 1972. Paul began his career with the Lutheran Children’s Friends Society as an adoption counselor. He moved to Family Counseling Services in Wausau, WI serving clients in various areas dealing with addiction and family counseling. Later he became the Director of Family Counseling Services. His career evolved into an emphasis on counseling for Vietnam Veterans, where he developed a program for helping his brothers and sisters who had served in the Vietnam War.

Paul was a man with a gentle spirit willing to give all of himself both professionally and personally to those in need. His faith and devotion to his church and family helped to motivate him throughout his life. Over the years, his giving spirit was evident through his many mission trips to places such as Tijuana, Guatemala, Neah Bay WA, Newcastle PA, New Orleans LA, and Southern Wisconsin when natural disasters ravaged these areas. In addition to his years of service to his Church he also sat on the board of directors for the United Way serving Marathon County.

In his free time, Paul truly enjoyed gardening, bicycling, working on his hobby farm and rental properties. He loved any handiwork he could do, but his favorite was painting and he was always the first to volunteer to help others paint. Quieter times found Paul reading historical fiction.

Paul is survived by his beloved wife Sue; daughters, Megan (Seth) Bauer of Spooner and Julie (Myron) Gadke of Wausau; Sue’s children, Matthew (Kristen) Rahn of Sarasota, FL and Christopher (Gretchen) Rahn of Appleton; grandchildren, Lauren (Michael) Powers, Logan (fiancé, Danica) Bauer, Austin Steiner, Jake Steiner, Tanner Gadke, Jadyn Gadke, Joshua Rahn, Zachary Rahn, Bethany Rahn, Caitlyn Rahn and Tyler Rahn; siblings, Charlotte (Ron) Udy of Ogden, UT and Rev. Phillip (Becky) Streufert of Seattle, WA and extended family and very dear friends.

A private memorial service will be held for Paul’s family that will be live streamed and recorded; you can find the link at helke.com, on Paul’s obituary page. The service will be held at 3:00 Saturday, January 23, 2021. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; we invite you to sign our family guestbook at helke.com.

Memorials may be directed to a local organization that supports Veterans:

Patriot K9s of Wisconsin with a direct link for donations on their website: patriotk9s.org.

Sincere gratitude goes to Linda and her staff at Cedar Creek Manor, Bernie from palliative care, and the nurses and staff of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their extremely compassionate care for Paul.

Jeanette Vincelli

Jeanette Vincelli, age 103, of Wausau, peacefully slipped into Heaven at sunrise on Saturday, January 16, 2021. Jeanette Vincelli was born March 23, 1917, in the Village of Nieuwdorp, The Netherlands to Martin and Adriana (Dronkers) Otte. At the age of six, in 1923, she migrated to America with her family, coming through Ellis Island in New York Harbor, and settled in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

On March 23, 1940, she married Michael Vincelli in Sheboygan. He was an Assembly of God pastor for fourteen years from 1941 to 1955, pastoring churches in Presque Isle Wisconsin, Iron Mountain, Michigan, and Merrill, Wisconsin. As a pastor’s wife Jeanette ably served in both women’s and children’s ministries. She was also an encourager to her children and hospitable to many guests in her home, including foreign missionaries and evangelists. Her Husband was also the Radio Pastor of the Christian Fellowship Broadcast on WLIN Merrill WI / WSAU Wausau WI from 1946 until 1962. One of their greatest enjoyments was to sing gospel duets together for the radio ministry.

After her husband’s death in 1962, Jeanette worked for 23 years for the Wausau School District Food Service, baking bread from 1967-1981 at the original Horace Mann Junior High and from 1981-1990, working in the dish room at Wausau West High School, retiring at age 73. Her hobbies included walking, gardening, canning, embroidery, and crewel. She enjoyed baking Christmas cookies and sharing them.

Jeanette is survived by her five children: Mary Ann Kemp, Barbara (Richard) Dix, Betty Schnur, Cheryl (David) Miescke, and Michael Jon Vincelli. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. All of her grandchildren affectionately knew her as “Nonny.”

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and four sisters and their husbands.

Thank You for the kind dedicated care and friendship given at Benedictine Living Community of Wausau, and Aspirus Palliative Care. Thank You also to Chaplain-Pastor Dennis Romine and Chaplain-Pastor Ray Slatton for their Biblical teaching and joyful singing of Hymns.

“Jesus said, ‘I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.’ “(John 14:6) “In Christ Jesus, we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace.” (Eph. 1:7 NKJV)

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Wausau Bible Church, 1300 Grand Ave, Wausau. Pastor Dennis Romine and Pastor Dallas Dix will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00 am until the time of services at the church. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends are welcome to go to www.helke.com to leave online condolences and words of remembrance. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to “Songs in The Night Bible Broadcasting Network,” P.O. Box 7300 Charlotte, NC 28241-7300.

Visitors are encouraged to follow all Covid-19 guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

A video of the service will be available at www.helke.com within 24 hours after the service.

Raymond C. Kondzela

Raymond C. Kondzela, 91, died Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born August 12, 1929 in Edgar, son of Paul and Margaret (Brounacker) Kondzela. On October 9, 1954 he married Gloria Mikolajczyk in West Allis. She preceded him in death on November 19, 2020.

Raymond worked as a machine operator for Hammerblow Corp., Wausau. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. In his younger years he enjoyed tending to his hobby farm and loved tractors. He was a kind, generous man who prayed the rosary everyday and was an avid reader .

Survivors include his children, Mary Ann (Timothy) Krueger, Michael Kondzela and Mark (Amy) Kondzela; grandchildren, Shelley, Shar, Theresa and Daniel; sisters, Delores Wedderin and Phyllis Rodesch; many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, Gloria, he was preceded in death by brothers, John, Leander, William and Henry Kondzela and a sister, Rose Kondzela.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 22, 2021 at Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Deacon Jim Arndt will officiate. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Wausau. Visitation will be Friday from 9:00 a.m. until services all at Memorial Chapel Mausoleum. Current social distancing protocols will be followed and masks are required for those attending.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Martha I. Zinkowich

Martha I. Zinkowich, 93, town of Hamburg died Tuesday, January 19, 2021 surrounded with love and care from her two daughters, Karen and Jodi at Aspirus Hospital, Medford .

She was born January 1, 1928 in the town of Hamburg, daughter of the late William and Grace (Steffen) Zocher. On April 12, 1946 she married Edward Zinkowich in the town of Hamburg. He preceded her in death on September 13, 1991.

For more than 40 years Martha and her late husband were the owner/operators of Eddies Bar in the town of Hamburg. Some of her favorite pastimes included golfing, traveling throughout the United States, and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her children Karen (Kenny) Gauerke, Athens, Jodi (Jerry) Bloch, Hamburg, 11 grandchildren, Keith (Cara) Zinkowich, Kevin Zinkowich, Mike (Noelle) Zinkowich, Sheila (Pete) Lewandowski, Jacki Gessler, Jessi (Brad) Utecht, Brandon (Brittney) Zinkowich, Ashley (Brandon) Barttelt, Jena Zinkowich, Andrew (Danielle) Bloch and Alex Bloch, 9 great grandchildren, Jordan (fiance’ Kayla) Zinkowich, Mariah Zinkowich, Connor and Dominic Lewandowski, Sierra Hart, Trever and Brody Utecht and Ryker and Colt Zinkowich, and two more great grandchildren expected in May and July. Martha is further survived by her sister, Luella Krueger, Neenah and one brother-in-law, Keith McCluskey, Rib Lake and a sister-in-law, Pat Zinkowich, California.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Bozo and Lee, one great grandson, her siblings, Alvina Braatz, Deloris Bloch, Hilbert Zocher, Ruth Cota and Adolph, Marvin, Frank, Elroy and Leroy Zocher as well as her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law on the Zinkowich side.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, town of Hamburg. The Rev. Joel Danner will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be in place as well as facemasks required by everyone who will attend. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Michael Anthony Wiskowski

Michael Anthony Wiskowski (64) of Wausau, WI died suddenly on Saturday 16 January 2021. Michael was born in Wausau to the late Ambrose and Mary Jane Wyzkowski. A graduate of Wausau East High School, he earned a Bachelors at UW Eau Claire and his CPA masters. He worked for SNE Enterprises, Sentry Insurance, Interim Health Care and his most recent work with Aspirus. He is survived by his wife, Penny, an adopted brother James Brown, sons Nathan (Jennifer) White (Duluth, MN), Andrew Wiskowski (London, UK), Matthew Wiskowski (Wausau, WI), and Robert (Sadia) Wiskowski (Kirkland, WA), as well as numerous grandchildren.

Michael was deeply selfless for and giving to his family and extended families. If one word were used to describe him, it would be family. He unremittingly watched over and cared for his family, often from behind the scenes and in unacknowledged ways; he prioritised them far beyond himself. He, along with the love of his life Penny, gained joy and happiness in their children and grandchildren as well as his families of friends and acquaintances made through his numerous connections in the community.

He was enormously active in the arts and youth engagement and contributed over the years to such organisations as The Grand Theatre, Wausau Community Theatre, Central Wisconsin Children’s Theatre, and Wausau East High School’s Eastend Players. He had an undying commitment (YES, he is still working-out somewhere!) in the last 6 years to fitness; he holds an astonishing record working-out at Anytime Fitness for 2000 consecutive days (we have the evidence, thousands of pictures). He started that journey while on crutches following a hip replacement. He was always involved in the Cancer Relay for Life and the Turkey Trot. His life, personal, and fitness goals will always be an inspiration (Penny loved it!). He was also known for his unique brand of humour. While he could sometimes precipitate heavy situations with his emblematic ‘gloom and doom’ reactions, he would also crack well-timed jokes or be unexpectedly silly and make said situations lighter.

Mike was loved tremendously and will be missed immensely. His passing came too soon and while our world is a bit darker, heaven has become that much brighter. Per his wishes and our current health crisis, there will be no funeral. In lieu of flowers, Penny will be setting-up a youth and arts scholarship fund; enquiries can be directed to mike.wiskowski.scholarship@gmail.com.

Like this: Like Loading...