Wausau, Wis. – In December, the Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of two COVID-19 vaccines, but what does that mean for people in Wisconsin? At 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 22 Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Dr. Jonathan Temte of the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk for an in-depth look at COVID-19 vaccination and the latest pandemic news in our state.

The Deputy Secretary will share details about Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan and prioritization. Temte will discuss how vaccines work, how they promote herd immunity and why precautions are still necessary, even if the vaccine is highly effective.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

