Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

Andre L. Kelly, 27, of Wausau. Jan. 20, 2021: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct, possession of THC (second or subsequent offense)

WANTED: Calvin Morris, 44. Warrant issued Jan. 20, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin, criminal trespassing, bail jumping

WANTED: Christopher L. Miller, 32, of Kronenwetter. Warrant issued Jan. 20, 2021: Criminal trespass to dwelling, bail jumping

WANTED: Danielle M. Squires, 31, of Tomahawk. Warrant issued Jan. 20, 2021: Bail jumping, criminal trespass to dwelling, resisting or obstructing an officer

James E. Chappell, 54, of Wausau. Jan. 19, 2021: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse

James E. Clemons, 31, of Wausau. Jan. 19, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance

James W. Hesser, 32, of Wausau. Jan. 15, 2021: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia

Jessie L. Bonke, 32, of Merrill. Resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping



John L. Schultz, 18, of Wausau. Jan. 19, 2021: Theft of movable property, $2,500 to $5,000

Kelly M. Garduno, 37, of Wausau. Jan. 19, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine

Kurt A. Wilder, 62, of Eagle River. Jan. 15, 2021: Operating while intoxicated, fifth offense

Plia Yang 31, of Wausau. Jan. 15, 2021: Operating while intoxicated, third offense, with a passenger younger than 16

Nou O. Yang, 27, of Wausau. Jan. 20, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia

Moua Moua, 33, of Wausau. Jan. 15, 2021: False imprisonment, possession of methamphetamine, battery, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer, negligent handling of burning material

Misty M. Christensen, 25, of Mosinee. Jan. 20, 2021: Manufacture or deliver LSD, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael W. Calkins, 29, of Abbotsford. Jan. 19, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct, bail jumping

Marquise J.D. West, 31, of Weston. Jan. 14, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked

Rachel Hooper, 36, of Wausau. Jan. 20, 2021: Bail jumping

WANTED: Shawn R. Rock, 29, of Wausau. Warrant issued Jan. 20, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating while revoked, bail jumping

Thao Z. Yang, 41, of Schofield. Jan. 19, 2021: Sex registry violation



Xao Yang, 28, of Wausau. Jan. 20, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked

Like this: Like Loading...