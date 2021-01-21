WANTED: Christopher L. Miller, 32, of Kronenwetter. Warrant issued Jan. 20, 2021: Criminal trespass to dwelling, bail jumping

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

  • Andre L. Kelly, 27, of Wausau. Jan. 20, 2021: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct, possession of THC (second or subsequent offense)
  • WANTED: Calvin Morris, 44. Warrant issued Jan. 20, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin, criminal trespassing, bail jumping
  • WANTED: Christopher L. Miller, 32, of Kronenwetter. Warrant issued Jan. 20, 2021: Criminal trespass to dwelling, bail jumping
  • WANTED: Danielle M. Squires, 31, of Tomahawk. Warrant issued Jan. 20, 2021: Bail jumping, criminal trespass to dwelling, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • James E. Chappell, 54, of Wausau. Jan. 19, 2021: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse
  • James E. Clemons, 31, of Wausau. Jan. 19, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance
  • James W. Hesser, 32, of Wausau. Jan. 15, 2021: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Jessie L. Bonke, 32, of Merrill. Resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping
  • John L. Schultz, 18, of Wausau. Jan. 19, 2021: Theft of movable property, $2,500 to $5,000
  • Kelly M. Garduno, 37, of Wausau. Jan. 19, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine
  • Kurt A. Wilder, 62, of Eagle River. Jan. 15, 2021: Operating while intoxicated, fifth offense
  • Plia Yang 31, of Wausau. Jan. 15, 2021: Operating while intoxicated, third offense, with a passenger younger than 16
  • Nou O. Yang, 27, of Wausau. Jan. 20, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Moua Moua, 33, of Wausau. Jan. 15, 2021: False imprisonment, possession of methamphetamine, battery, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer, negligent handling of burning material
  • Misty M. Christensen, 25, of Mosinee. Jan. 20, 2021: Manufacture or deliver LSD, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Michael W. Calkins, 29, of Abbotsford. Jan. 19, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct, bail jumping
  • Marquise J.D. West, 31, of Weston. Jan. 14, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked
  • Rachel Hooper, 36, of Wausau. Jan. 20, 2021: Bail jumping
  • WANTED: Shawn R. Rock, 29, of Wausau. Warrant issued Jan. 20, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating while revoked, bail jumping
  • Thao Z. Yang, 41, of Schofield. Jan. 19, 2021: Sex registry violation
  • Xao Yang, 28, of Wausau. Jan. 20, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked