(WAUSAU, Wis.) – Northcentral Technical College (NTC) is pleased to announce a one-of-a-kind apprenticeship program that aims to help increase essential healthcare workers this spring. The Medical Assistant Apprenticeship gives learners the opportunity to earn a college degree while completing a State of Wisconsin Registered Apprenticeship.

“Healthcare employers can build their pipeline of medical assistants by partnering with NTC to offer this apprenticeship option,” said Katie Metko, Apprenticeship Manager at NTC.

‘It’s also a win-win for apprentices because they get paid by their healthcare employer while learning on-the-job and through supplemental classroom instruction.”

Medical Assistants perform administrative and certain clinical duties under the direction of a physician. Administrative duties may include scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes. Clinical duties may include taking and recording vital signs and medical histories, preparing patients for examination, drawing blood, and administering medications as directed by physician.

“Registered Apprenticeship is a time-tested workforce solution that benefits both employers and apprentices,” Wisconsin Apprenticeship Director Joshua Johnson said.

‘This collaboration between NTC and DWD helps to create a stronger, smarter, and more skilled workforce for Wisconsin.”

Employers interested in offering a Medical Assistant Apprenticeship position should contact Katie Metko, NTC Apprenticeship Manager, by calling 715.803.1242 or emailing metko@ntc.edu.

To learn more about the Medical Assistant Apprenticeship program at NTC, visit: https://www.ntc.edu/academics-training/apprenticeships/medical-assistant

Like this: Like Loading...