By Shereen Siewert

One person is dead after a snowmobile crash Thursday in northern Wisconsin, according to the Iron County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials say the crash happened at about 11 p.m. on Trail 15, off West Branch road.

A preliminary investigation shows two people were snowmobiling on separate sleds when one of the drivers missed a curve and struck trees. The victim is a 38-year-old Minnesota man, police said.

The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

