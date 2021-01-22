Wausau, WI- United Way of Marathon County and the Housing Taskforce wants to hear from you. A free, virtual, community conversation will take place on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 pm.

The Housing Task Force was created in partnership with The City of Wausau, Wausau Police Department and many other agencies to help solve the issue of homelessness in Marathon County. Learn about top identified objectives, and strategies for implementation. Homelessness is more than finding temporary shelter and involves a community effort.

After you register, you will receive a confirmation email and a WebEx link. If you have any questions, please contact Ben Lee at Blee@unitedwaymc.org

Register today at: http://bit.ly/3sSN2XE

View the latest video here: https://www.unitedwaymc.org/improve-lives/income/housing-task-force/

