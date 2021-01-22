Jeffrey J. Divjak

Jeffrey John Divjak, age 40, passed away unexpectedly on January 17, 2021.

He was born August 4, 1980 in Wausau, WI to John Divjak and Vicki (Seifert) Divjak. He is survived by his parents, his 3 children (Pele, Ezekiel and Penelope), his significant other (Lisa Kissn), his ex-wife (Kerrie LaPorte), and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Jeff was a 1999 graduate of DC Everest in Schofield, WI where he was an excellent student and athlete. He loved playing basketball, football and baseball for the school. Jeff attended Lawrence University in Appleton, WI for almost 2 years. During his sophomore year, he severely injured his right leg while playing football. This injury caused him many problems throughout his life. Jeff transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 2001, where he studied chemistry, biology and clinical laboratory science. He graduated in 2006. Jeff went on to earn a diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology in 2007 at Mayo Clinic and Saint Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. After that, he was employed as a Medical Technologist at Mayo Clinic from May 2007 until September 2009. Jeff went on to become a Medical Laboratory Scientist at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN. He left there in October of 2013, after suffering a severe accident in the parking lot of that institution. He re-injured the same leg and ankle previously injured in football at Lawrence University. Jeff returned to Wisconsin in 2013. He had surgery at Marshfield Hospital during the spring of 2014, but continued to suffer from pain and disability thereafter. Jeff wore 3 rings in honor of his 3 children. Their births were the greatest joy to him in his adult life. He loved taking them on trips to Florida, Branson, Utah and WI Dells. He encouraged his children to be good students and also to participate in different school activities. He loved their involvement in various hobbies; such as, reading, music, coin and stamp collection, hunting, fishing and various artistic activities.

Jeff will be sorely missed. His family wants to have a Celebration of Life memorial service this summer on his birthday. Hopefully, it will be at Kennedy Park.

Pauline A. Youtsos

Pauline Youtsos who lived her life in faith and with grace, went home to be with the Lord just days before she would have turned 100 years old.

Pauline was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on January 28, 1921, to the late Alex and Martha Karos. She was the beloved wife of George Youtsos for 65 years. She was a devoted and loving mother to Alexis (John) Dassios and Harry (Gail) Youtsos, and a proud Yiayia to her three amazing grandchildren whom she cherished, Zoe (Shaker) Khayatt, Angelos (Patricia) Dassios, and Alexis Youtsos. She was also blessed having six great-grandchildren, George, Daphne, and Theodora Khayatt, and Alexandria, John, and Margarita Dassios.

Pauline was preceded in death by her three younger siblings, Violet (Tony) Karakitsoo, Peter (Artie) Karos, and Toni (Bill) Boosalis, all of whom she loved dearly. She was a cherished Aunt to many nieces and nephews, and an adored friend to countless many. She was strong willed, beautiful, kind, generous, and she loved entertaining each and everyone.

Pauline and George spent most of their years together in Tomahawk, Wisconsin, where they raised their family and had their business at the Alamo Plaza Motel, Restaurant and Lounge, and The Hotel Tomahawk. During their retirement years they were fortunate to be together with many family members in Naples, Florida, where large family dinners and fun trips to the beach were regular occurrences.

Pauline was blessed to have such loving and attentive staff to care for her. Our love and gratitude go out to the entire staff a Central Baptist Village for their kind and holistic care to our mother over the past decade. Their compassion will never be forgotten. Our family would also like to thank Rainbow Hospice for all their love and support.

We pray God grant His servant Pauline rest in the Kingdom of Heaven. May her memory be eternal.

In order to keep everyone safe during this time, services will be private. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at brainardfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Pauline Youtsos to Central Baptist Village, 4747 North Canfield Road, Norridge, IL 60706, Attn: Development Office.

John A Hablewitz

John A Hablewitz, 78 of Wausau passed away January 13, 2021 at Cedar Ridge Elder services Schofield, WI.

John was born in Wausau August 16, 1942 to the late Arnie and Marie (Belanger) Hablewitz.

In his teens, John worked for the YMCA and a surplus store on 3rd Street. John worked over 35 years at Hammerblow Corp. In his later years, he worked at Menards and Day’s Bowl a Dome.

John met his wife Jeanne Francis Rasmusson at the Lark Bar in 1964. They married October 16, 1965; recently celebrating 55 years of marriage. Jeanne and John built their home on 1972, where they spent 48 years. They loved to go to Las Vegas; playing cards, slot machines & Wayne Newton.

John will always be remembered by his slightly off-color jokes, gruff on the outside personality but was a wonderful kindhearted person on the inside. He was always willing to give a helping hand. In his later years, John loved to visit his friends at Days Bowl a Dome with his adopted dog Charlie.

John is survived by his wife Jeanne, and his brothers, Richard, Wausau, Tom, Harshaw and Dennis of Rockford IL.

A celebration of John’s life will be held this Spring. John’s family wishes to thank Cedar Ridge Elder Services Hospice and the Brainard Funeral Home-Everest Chapel for their assistance.

Ronnie D. Lofton, III

The Lord unexpectedly called our baby boy, Ronnie Dale Lofton, III, home on January 14, 2021, after just three short months.

Ronnie was born October 9, 2020, in Wausau to loving parents Chelsie Whitely and Ronnie Lofton, Jr. Right from the start baby Ronnie was advanced. He even started holding his head at just one-month-old. He loved baby babble and watching his brothers and sisters play. More than anything, he loved watching his mommy; he looked at her in such awe and amazement. We will miss his “duck face”, dressing him up, and his baby talk. Above all else, we will miss kissing his hands and his feet and his adorably precious smile. Because he was a donor, he is now a hero to three other babies’ families, but Ronnie was ALWAYS a hero to us.

Ronnie is survived by his mommy and daddy Chelsie Whitely and Ronnie Lofton, Jr.; siblings Ashanti Lofton, Kiyana Lofton, Ronneyah Lofton, Deja Lofton, Cecilia Lofton, Aneika Lofton, Kyrin Lofton, Levi Lofton, Adrian Cheyka, and Lene Cheyka; maternal grandparents Jimmy Don Whitely and Felicia High; paternal grandparents Ronnie Lofton, Sr. and Valeria Broadnax; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A funeral service for Ronnie Dale Lofton, III will be held Friday, January 22, 2021, at 4:30 pm at Brainard Funeral Home- Wausau Chapel, 522 Adams Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403. Visitation will be held from 3:30 pm until the time of the service. As a final tribute to Ronnie, stuffed animals are encouraged to be brought and placed near the casket.

We want to thank, with deep gratitude, the entire team at Marshfield Medical Center- specifically Dr. Oelstrom, Amy, and Jessica and the skilled surgeons who helped Ronnie’s legacy live on through donation. And most importantly, thank you Ronnie Dale Lofton, III for being our forever hero.

Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not.

Marsha M. Mohr

Marsha Mohr, age 63, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of January 15th, 2021 at Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau, WI, with her loving husband Leonard (Sonny) Mohr by her side.

Along with spending time with her husband Sonny, one of Marsha’s greatest passions in life was spending time with her three sons (Jerrod, Jacob, and Jeremy), while watching them grow into the successful young men they are today. Marsha also had a passion for the young and the elderly. She spent many years providing child care and care to the elderly as a CNA. Marsha will hold a special place in the hearts of all of those whom she had known and provided care for. Marsha was the daughter of the late David Staszak and Lavern (Wesenick) Staszak; She was born December 13, 1957 in Wausau, WI. Marsha was married to Sonny for 10 years but had a meaningful, loving relationship with him for over 20 years.



Marsha is survived by her husband Leonard (Sonny) Mohr, her three children, Jerrod (Tina) Gould, Jacob (Ashley) Gould, and Jeremy (Brianne) Gould, along with her grandchildren, Finnley, Leon, Myla, and a precious grandson, who is expected to arrive in March of 2021. She is also survived by her brothers, Daniel (Lori) Staszak and Jason (Tammy) Staszak, her stepmother Susie (Radke) Staszak, along with many other aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Marsha was preceded in death by her parents; David Staszak and Lavern (Wesenick) Staszak, her brother; Roman Staszak, her granddaughter; Emmie Gould, and her children’s biological father; Jerald Gould.

We would like to give a special thanks to Marsha’s social worker, Allison and to the kind staff of Ascension Home Hospice Care, along with the Aspirus Hospice House, all of whom helped Sonny care for Marsha during her final days.

Rest in peace Marsha, you will be remembered as a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Daughter, Sister, Friend, and so much more. May you now fly high like the eagles whom you had loved so much.

Pauline R. Grondin

Pauline Rita (Poirier) Grondin

December 30, 1940 – January 18, 2021

On Monday, January 18th, 2021, Pauline joined her husband Roland “Joe” Grondin in eternal rest. Pauline was the proud wife of a 28 year Special Forces veteran, a loving mother, a wonderful grandmother, and awesome great-grandmother.

She is survived by her son Daniel and his wife Denise Grondin and her daughters Diane Coffman and Michelle Diane and her husband Gareth Clark.

Pauline “Memere” enjoyed loving and spoiling her six grandchildren Tristian and his wife Brianna Cerny-Grondin, Matthew Grondin, Monique and her husband Dennis Evangelista, Michelle Faye Grondin, Jean-Lucien Grondin and Joseph Coffman.

She especially loved her three great-grandchildren Tucker, Adrien and Arlo, who provided great comfort and joy to her heart.

Pauline enjoyed crocheting blankets for her family, puzzles and word searches. Her favorite past times were watching TV, eating Swedish fish, Cadbury Easter eggs, drinking beer and going out to eat at Olive Garden with caregiver Kris Becker.

She loved her dogs, Daisy, Rusty, Texas, Peanut and Zipper. Her cuddle buddies.

She opened her heart to her three adopted children, taking them in as infants and raising them as her own with the same love and pride any mother would have. She would go without to make sure she could give to her children what they needed and wanted and continued to do so with her grandchildren and had hoped with her great-grandchildren.

She made an effort to have her grandchildren come during the summer to visit her and made sure that they always had a good time.

Her sense of humor was always there even in the worst of times, making a sad situation more tolerable. We still remember her jokes and her comment on her love for men with hairy backs

“Growl”

In the last few years she had slowed down but still tried to be a positive aspect in all our lives, she truly blessed us all.

One of the last words we heard her say, after being told to behave herself was

“OH HELL NO!”

That was Pauline, never one to play by the rules but having fun breaking them.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation in her and her husband “Joe” Grondin’s name be made to the Special Forces Scholarship Fund

www.sfscholarshipfund.org

Dorothy M. Parker

Dorothy Parker, (Gwiazdon), passed away in Merrill, WI on 1/20/2021.

Dorothy Mae Gwiazdon was born on April 6, 1929 in Blaine, Minnesota–the fourth of six children of Lawrence and Sophie Gwiazdon. Her family moved to a farm in Hannibal, Wisconsin, where Dorothy attended elementary school and high school. She met the love of her life there, John Parker, when his two horses kept wandering over to the Gwiazdon property. John would retrieve them always running in to Dorothy. As Dorothy tells it, “those horses sure got out of their pen a lot.”

Dorothy and John were married January 28, 1947 in Hannibal and moved to Wausau in 1949 where Dorothy happily and proudly raised five children. As the children grew older, she returned to school and then began working at Wausau Insurance. Always positive, outgoing and energetic, she had a very fulfilling career until her retirement. She loved to golf with her colleagues at Wausau Insurance.

Dorothy was a superb cook, an extraordinary pie and dessert maker, an expert seamstress–and always ready to organize and chair an event. Her creativity was unmatched when it came to sewing Halloween or other costumes for her and John—and other family members.

Dorothy was a loving and nurturing mother who supported her family in so many ways. In her later years, she and her four sisters would get together often to share fun times, great meals and silly conversations.

Dorothy volunteered for many worthy community projects and was an enthusiastic organizer of the Annual Treasure Sale at Saint Matthew Catholic Church in Wausau. She and John were longtime, devoted members of Saint Matthew’s. Although she couldn’t attend many church activities in recent years, she welcomed many visits and calls of support from her church family. Dorothy also assisted several “older ladies” with errands, housekeeping chores and transportation well into her 80s.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 73 years, John, her brother Mike Gwiazdon and sister Lorraine Johnson. She is survived by sisters Josephine Pink, Gilman, WI, Vickie Mudgett, Ingram Texas and Pat (Bill) Westaby, Coon Rapids, MN. She is further survived by five children: Steve (Penni) Parker, Breezy Point, MN; Robert Parker, Corpus Christi, TX; Patti (Kirk) Howard, Merrill, WI; Tom (Tammy) Parker, Wausau; and Lisa Parker (Joe Richardson), Reston, VA.; and five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Dorothy will be missed by countless friends and extended family that she cherished.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank all the wonderful health care providers and staff at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Merrill for their patient and loving care and Aspirus Hospice.

The family will hold a private memorial service to celebrate Dorothy’s life next spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial funds are being established.

Online condolences may be made at Peterson/Kramer Funeral Home. (www.petersonkraemer.com)

Allene “Ally” L. Passehl

Allene “Ally” L. Passehl, 71, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021 surrounded by her family at home in Athens, WI, after a courageous battle with cancer. Ally was born March 3, 1949, in Wausau, WI, the daughter of Henry and Ione (Manecke) Rachu. She married Jerome Passehl on March 8, 1969 at St. Anthony’s Church in Athens, WI, and were six weeks shy of celebrating their 52nd wedding anniversary. Together, Jerry and Ally had three children: Steve, Chad and Melissa.

Ally was a 1967 graduate of Edgar High School. She worked at Marathon Cheese for several years, before deciding to be a homemaker after the birth of their third child. After a little while, Ally returned to work and retired from WeatherShield. In retirement, Ally kept busy with family activities and working part time at ColorVision. Some of Ally’s many loves were spending time with family, cheering on her grandchildren at their sporting events and rooting for the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Brewers and her favorite NASCAR driver, Jeff Gordon.

Mom took pride in her cooking and was fondly remembered for her homemade buns and tightly guarded sauerkraut recipe. Ally was born with a green thumb and would have plentiful gardens ready for sneaking peas in the pod and onions. Always one to give and keep on giving, Ally was known for her mastery in sewing ripped clothes, running grandchildren to practices and doctor appointments, as well as “doggy-sitting” and “firing up” when the kids went on trips.

Ally is survived by her husband Jerry. Two sons, Steve Passehl and Chad (Rhonda) Passehl, both of Athens; one daughter, Melissa (Jake) Lemke of Holmen, WI. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Jennifer Writz, Ashlee Goodrich, Seth Passehl, Tanya Passehl, Luke Passehl, Evin Passehl, Asher Lemke and Zack Passehl; six brothers, Russell Rachu, Duane Rachu, Doug (Donna) Rachu, Jeff Rachu, Tom (Brenda) Rachu and Guy (Kim) Mueller; four sisters; Barb (Jim) Straw, Jannell Rachu, Deb (Chuck) Carlson, and Annette (Craig) Jahnke.

Ally is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ione.

Ally’s family wants to extend a heartfelt thank you to Aspirus Hospice Comfort Care for their care and compassion for our mother.

Funeral services will be held at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home in Athens, WI. Visitation from 1-4 with a limited capacity funeral service at 4pm, followed by a meal at 5pm at the Athens Community Hall on Sunday, January 24, 2021.

Online condolences may be given at www.petersonkraemer.com

Elaine T. Knapp

Elaine (Nieuwenhuis) Knapp, 86, of Wausau, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Elaine was born on May 8th, 1934 in Hortonville, Wisconsin to her parents, Theresa and Ben Nieuwenhuis. She was one of eleven children and moved to Wausau, Wisconsin with her family at a young age. Elaine was married to Delos (Doc) Knapp for 67 years and had three daughters.

Elaine proudly graduated from the University of Stevens Point with a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Education. She worked as a public school teacher in the Marathon School District until her retirement. Elaine was a true advocate for education and believed in the value of higher education. After retirement, Elaine and Doc spent time up north at their cottage on Bear Lake. She loved reading, going on boat rides, and traveling with her daughters.

Elaine is survived by her daughters, Debra Knapp, Laurie (Tom) Roberts, and Connie (Dave) Gliniecki. Her grandchildren, Bo (Sara) Johnson, Angela (Buck) Rodgers, John (Morgan) Roberts, and Sara Gliniecki. Her great-grandchildren, Max and Emory Johnson, and Annabel Rodgers. Her brother Tom (Bette) Nieuwenhuis, Sister-in-Law Dorothy (Robert) Nieuwenhuis, Brother-in-Law Charles (Yvonne) Coushman, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Doc, Son-in-Law Tom, and siblings: Dorothy, Laverne, Bernard, Germaine, Sr. Berna, Robert, Yvonne, Lenard, and Richard.

Larry E. Davis

Larry Eugene Davis, 80, was born in Barron, WI on October 12, 1940 to Raymond Sr. and Beatrice Davis of Dallas, WI. He passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 after suffering severe heart failure.

He attended school in Dallas, WI until the 8th grade, after which he worked various places until he was drafted into the US Army in September 1963. After he proudly served his country for 2 years, he started working as a lineman for Northern States Power. While working for NSP, he met his wife, Lorena Gramstad near Rochester, MN. They were married on May 27, 1967 and have celebrated 53 years of marriage.

Larry worked for several years as a salesman for D&D Silo Company, before starting his own business, Larry’s Silo Repair, out of Chetek, WI. After retiring as a business owner, he spent a few years as the chairman for the township of Dovre (the way he talked about it, you would have thought he was running all of Western Wisconsin). If there was one thing that Larry loved to do, it was talk. He would talk to anyone, anytime, anywhere and about anything, especially the Green Bay Packers.

He enjoyed deer hunting and fishing. He professed to be a good dancer and he loved telling stories, especially to his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed a decent game of poker or cribbage.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Marion, three brothers, Clyde Sr., Melvin, Raymond Jr. and a son-in-law, Chris Serio.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Lorena (Gramstad) Davis, are his daughters, Patricia Serio, of Plover, WI, Loretta Oskey, and her husband, Jeff, of Shiocton, WI, his son, Shane Davis, and his wife, Nicole, of Pembroke, NH; three grandchildren, Abby Jo Oskey, Luke Davis and Jacob Davis; one sister, Shirley (Davis) Morley, of Chetek, WI, and several nieces and nephews.

Due to present health concerns, a private family funeral service for Larry will be held Friday, February 5, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Chetek Lutheran Church. He will then be laid to rest at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Spooner with full military honors at 1pm. The service will be live streamed by Chetek Lutheran Church for friends and family.Flowers and memorials can be sent to Chetek Lutheran Church.

If anyone should want to send monetary donations, we recommend sending those to Wisconsin Veterans Home at King Attn: Marden Donation Center N2665 County Road QQ King, WI 54946. Arrangements are being handled by John J. Buettgen Funeral Home.

Cory Moegenburg

Cory Moegenburg, age 49, of Antigo, died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at the Dells of the Eau Claire County Park.

He was born February 23, 1971, in Milwaukee. The son of Ralph and Rosemary (VandeBoom) Moegenburg. Cory worked as a mechanical engineer and was recently employed with Jacobs Engineering Group and previously with Amron.

Cory was an outdoor enthusiast. He enjoyed hunting, especially with his nephew Chad. Cory loved snowmobiling, four-wheeling and riding his motorcycle. He was a very active person, involved with fitness and hiking. He also was an avid Packer fan and when he could, attended several games with family and friends.

Cory was known by everyone he met as a caring individual with an amazing heart and smile. He would always be there to help, no matter the situation. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his parents in the woods and helping them make firewood.

Cory is survived by his parents Ralph and Rosemary Moegenburg of Hatley; sister Crystal (Marv) Zuidema of Colgate; brother Craig (Jody) Moegenburg of Wittenberg; nephew Chad Moegenburg; many aunts, uncles, cousins; and special friend Jennifer Stegall.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Werner and Helen Moegenburg; maternal grandparents Leo and Bernice VandeBoom, and Aunt Katherine Muller.

At this time funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced soon.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

