By Shereen Siewert

A winter weather advisory has been issued for much of central Wisconsin including Wausau in advance of a system expected to bring slippery road conditions and moderate snow to the area.

Expect snow to pass through the area Saturday night into Sunday with up to 4 inches of snow by Sunday afternoon.

The advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday. Drivers should plan additional travel time, slow down and use caution on the roads.

Get up-to-date road conditions by calling 511.

Like this: Like Loading...