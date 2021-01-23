By Shereen Siewert

Led by Noah Stroming with 28 points, the Wausau East Lumberjacks boys basketball team came from behind Friday night to beat Columbus Catholic 82-75.

East was down by 15 at the half, but fought back to rack up a big win against a strong Columbus team. Stroming had 22 points in the second half with 11 rebounds overall. Gabe Napgezek added 19 for the Lumberjacks.

Coach Dan Garrett said he is proud of his players strong showing.

“Very proud of my kids, we never gave up when we got down and used our size advantage to dominate the glass,” Garrett said.





