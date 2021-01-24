WAUSAU – The Marathon County Public Library will offer a Grab & Go kit for kids all about the solar system this February! This out-of-this-world craft will be available at all nine MCPL locations from February 1 through February 26, while supplies last.

Each kit will contain paper, planet cut-outs and more, which can be used to assemble a mini replica of our very own solar system (or, kids can get creative and design a system of their own!) Kits will also contain information about each of the eight planets orbiting the sun.

Kits can be picked up from MCPL Wausau’s drive thru any time that it’s open, Monday through Friday. Kits are also available for pick-up by appointment at each of MCPL’s eight branch libraries. Interested patrons can call the branch of their choosing and set up an appointment for an in-person visit or for curbside pickup.



Kits are free and available while supplies last. Limit one kit per child. For more information, call 715-261-7220 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/10317.

