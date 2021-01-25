WAUSAU, Wis., January 25, 2021 – IncredibleBank Foundation, part of IncredibleBank, a $1.7 billion financial institution with 15 branch locations in Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, has announced a $20,000 donation to Wausau, WI-based Keep Area Teens Safe (KATS) , a non-profit youth shelter care facility serving runaway and homeless youth in Marathon County.

KATS provides safe and secure housing, meals, case management, including connections to mentorship and academic support, and other community services for youth in the central Wisconsin area. The focus of the organization is on youth ages 12 – 17 who are in need of transitional housing as a result of homelessness. The KATS’ home serves as a safe haven for as many as eight teens for up to 20 or more days while the outreach staff works to secure a long term, safe living environment for the teens.

Todd Nagel, President and CEO of IncredibleBank said, “The IncredibleBank Foundation’s donation to Keep Area Teens Safe is a contribution to the overall well-being of all residents of Marathon County in general, and to the health, safety and opportunity of teens living under the most trying of circumstances. KATS is a wonderful and compassionate organization that deserves not just our support, but the support of any businesses and families who are looking to make a difference in our community.”

Dr. Mary Jo Freeman, President of the KATS’ Board of Directors added, “ We are grateful to IncredibleBank Foundation for their $20,000 donation to our program. This contribution will go a long way in advancing our goal of keeping teens off the street to decrease the risk for trafficking or drug addiction and to offer the services they need to succeed. At-risk youth need a structured, caring, inclusive environment that reinforces their value and worth in our community.”

About IncredibleBank

IncredibleBank, headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin with 15 branches throughout Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, is a $1.7 billion financial institution known for consistently being recognized as one of America’s Most Innovative Banks. Known in the industry as a digital powerhouse, IncredibleBank has deposit and lending customers in all 50 states and is a Premier SBA lender recently ranking as the 41st largest SBA lender in the country. The bank holds steadfast in its belief of delivering Incredible Customer Experiences™ in every engagement with every customer.

