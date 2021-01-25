A drug arrest, unlawful use of a telephone, domestic battery and burglary are among this week’s significant incidents reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Jan. 25, 2021:

A 49 year old Merill man was arrested for possession of Methamphetamine drug paraphernalia and operating while under the influence 3rd offense Monday evening. The man was arrested following a traffic stop on County Rd W near County Rd P in the Town of Pine River. 21001361

A 45 year old Irma man was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and unlawful use of a telephone Tuesday morning in the Town of Birch. The man started calling the Lincoln County Dispatch center shortly after midnight complaining of an investigation being handled by another agency. The man called the center over 30 times in the course of an hour using profane language. 21001366

A 44 year old Merrill man was arrested on charges of Domestic Battery and Domestic Disorderly Conduct following an incident in the Town of Merrill Tuesday evening. An additional charge of Contact After Domestic Abuse Arrest was requested when the suspect placed a call placed to the victim following the arrest. 21001417

A 30 year old Merrill woman will be referred to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office for charges of domestic battery following a disturbance in the Town of Scott. 21001598

A 35 year old Merrill woman was arrested on charges of burglary, trespass to a dwelling, and theft of moveable property in the Town of Harrison on Friday evening. 21001622

A 35 year old Irma man was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and bail jumping following an incident in the Town of Rockfalls Sunday morning. 21001720

Three people reported striking deer last week.

Like this: Like Loading...