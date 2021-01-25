By Shereen Siewert

A spring primary will be held Feb. 16 to narrow candidates in three local races in advance of the spring election.

Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood tells Wausau Pilot & Review that a primary is required for one “at large” seat in the Mosinee School District, in addition to the race for the town of Franzen chair and the town of Texas treasurer. In each of those three races, voters will cast ballots for one candidate and the top two candidates will advance.

In Mosinee, incumbent Amy M. Baumann is being challenged by Dennis Kaczor and Brianna M. Baars. Baumann currently serves as the clerk of the Mosinee School Board.

Town of Franzen Chair Arnold Mlodik is being challenged by Nick Davis and Darwin Emmel.

In the town of Texas, Marian Matsche, Linda Thiessen and Luann Prahl will appear on the ballot. Matsche is the incumbent.

Voters in February will also cast ballots in a statewide race for Superintendent of Public Instruction. Candidates for that race are Jill Underly, Deborah Kerr, Steve Krull, Shandowlyon Henricks-Williams, Troy Gunderson, Joe Fenrick and Sheila Briggs.

A primary is not needed in other races being decided in February, which includes three local judgeships. In the race for Marathon County Court of Appeals Dist. 3, Rick Cveykus and Gregory B. Gill, Jr., will face off. Marathon County Circuit Judge Suzanne C. O’Neill, who was appointed in 2020 to fill a vacancy created by Circuit Judge Jill Falstad’s retirement, is not facing an opponent. But two local attorneys are vying for the judgeship in the newly created Marathon County Circuit Branch 6: Daniel T. Cveykus, and Scott Corbett, who is currently Marathon County Corporation Counsel.

Voters who had a calendar year absentee ballot for 2020 and wish to continue receiving ballots by mail must submit a new request for absentee ballots for 2021 at www.myvote.wi.gov.com. Paper applications can be requested by contacting the local clerk in your municipality.

Early in-person voting begins 14 days prior to Election Day. In Wausau, residents can vote in the Clerk’s Office at City Hall, 407 Grant St., from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Feb. 2 to Feb. 12. Photo identification is required.

