By Shereen Siewert

Residents of a side-by-side duplex in Weston are displaced Monday after an early morning fire damaged the building.

The blaze was reported at about 1:40 a.m. in the 1400 block of Huess Avenue, just east of Machmueller Street. Residents inside one half of the duplex called 911 after seeing smoke and flames near the furnace.

Heavy smoke poured from the eaves as fire crews from several area departments arrived on scene with a working blaze that appeared to have spread to the attic.

Residents on both sides of the duplex safely evacuated the building as the blaze spread. The Salvation Army and at least three fire departments responded to the scene.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the blaze. No injuries were immediately reported.

