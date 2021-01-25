MADISON, Wis.—University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson today announced an extension of community COVID-19 surge testing sites at UW System campuses.

After conducting more than 220,000 free tests through last week, most of the 22 surge testing sites were scheduled to close. However, in partnership with the UW System, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will be providing 140,000 additional Abbott BinaxNOW tests and associated confirmatory PCR tests for use across Wisconsin in the coming weeks.

The extension of the community tests begins today at UW Oshkosh and will launch at other sites in the coming days, as specified below. Not all original sites will continue surge testing.

“We thank the federal government for their confidence in us, and we’re pleased that our university sites can continue to be used in the fight against this insidious disease,” President Thompson said. “Where there’s a problem, I want the UW System here to help.”

At the request of federal officials, UW System universities set up surge testing sites last fall, and testing began in early November. The testing identified nearly 18,000 potential positive carriers of the virus who were advised to isolate.

“We are all hopeful by the arrival of vaccines, but we must remain vigilant in our behaviors, and that includes getting tested,” Thompson said.

The Abbott BinaxNOW antigen tests used for surge testing will be supplied by the federal government, which is also providing the personnel and logistical support and confirmatory tests as necessary.

The following is the list of extended surge testing sites and the date testing starts again:

• UW-Eau Claire: Zorn Arena

o 121 Garfield Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701

o Tuesday, Feb. 2

• UW-Eau Claire — Barron County: Gymnasium

o 1800 College Dr., Rice Lake, WI 54868

o Tuesday, Feb. 2

• UW-Green Bay: Weidner Center for the Performing Arts

o 2450 Weidner Center Dr., Green Bay, WI 54311

o Wednesday, Jan. 27

• UW-La Crosse: Cartwright Center

o 1741 State St., 3rd Floor, La Crosse, WI 54601

o Monday, Feb. 1

• UW Oshkosh: Culver Family Welcome Center

o 625 Pearl Ave., Oshkosh, WI 54901

o Monday, Jan. 25

• UW-Parkside: Tallent Hall

o 900 Wood Rd., Kenosha, WI 53144

o Wednesday, Jan. 27

• UW-River Falls: Hoffman Park Storm Shelter

o 547 Hanson Dr., River Falls, WI 54022

o Tuesday, Feb. 2

• UW-Stevens Point: Dreyfus University Center

o 1015 Reserve St., Stevens Point, WI 54481

o Wednesday, Feb. 3

• UW-Stevens Point Marshfield

o 2000 W 5th St., Marshfield, WI 54449

o Tuesday, Feb. 2

• UW-Stevens Point Wausau

o 608 S 7th Ave, Wausau, WI 54401

o Monday, Feb. 1

• UW-Stout: Sports & Fitness Center

o 220 13th Ave. E, Menomonie, WI 54751

o Monday, Feb. 1

• UW-Whitewater: Community Engagement Center

o 1260 W Main St., Whitewater, WI 53190

o Monday, Feb. 1

Persons who want to receive a rapid-results test – available in about 15 minutes – should register at www.doineedacovid19test.com or call 1-800-635-8611. Those who test positive through the rapid-results test are urged to get a confirmatory PCR test.

Individuals do not have to be experiencing symptoms or be a close contact of someone with COVID-19 to get a test, nor do they need to live in the community where the testing site is located.

Individuals seeking to be tested will register online, proceed to the testing site, administer the test themselves under supervision, and label it for processing.

