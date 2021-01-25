Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Paul and Debbie Gauger announce the birth of their son Grayson S.J, born at 4:49 p.m. Jan.20, 2021 Grayson weighed 8 pounds, .08 ounce.

Nate Atkinson and Allison Hill announce the birth of their son Holden Hayes, born at 7:48 p.m. Jan.21, 2021 Holden weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Matthew and Gena Miller announce the birth of their son Asa Jacob, born at 8:26 a.m. Jan. 21, 2021, Asa weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces.

Brian and Monica Tatro announce the birth of their son Lincoln Oliver, born at 3:00 p.m. Jan. 22, 2021, Lincoln weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

Matt and Tressa Klopatek announce the birth of their daughter Vivienne Elle, born at 7:57 a.m.. Jan. 18, 2021, Vivienne weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Patrick and Amber Johnson announce the birth of their daughter Allura Fae, born at 7:26 Jan. 18, 2021, Allura weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces.

Jacob and Abby Firkus announce the birth of their daughter Grace Bernadette, born at 11:12 p.m Jan. 16, 2021, Grace weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

