Elaine B. Nienow, 82 Wausau, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 with her sons holding her hands. Elaine was born June 8, 1938 to the late Joseph and Esther(Allery) Abt.



Elaine loved people watching, it brought her a lot of happiness. She also enjoyed a lifelong passion for playing Bingo until her eyesight began to fail in her latter years. Elaine looked forward to and enjoyed her weekly trips to the casino with her sisters Darlene and Judy, her daily conversation with her sister Janie, her bi-weekly brunches with all her siblings, Sunday breakfast with her sons, listening to polkas, watching her birds, hanging out with her friends at City Walk Apartments and shopping with her good friend Nancy.



Elaine is survived by her two sons Mark (Val) Nienow, Joseph R. Nienow. Brothers Ronald (Midge) Abt and Butch Abt. Sisters Jannie Kole, Darlene Manecke, Judy (Robert) Walkowski and Sisters-in-law Janet Abt, Virginia Nienow, Gretchen Nienow. Grandchildren Tara Ott, Daniel (Lisa) Brodjieski, Jennifer (Brian) Seehafer, Stephani (Nemo) Gehred- O’Connell, Seth Brodjieski, Joseph C.C. Nienow, Boe M. Nienow, Carli J. Luther-Nienow, Julian J.Casellas & Chandara Daly, Molly Viehwig, Jacob Viehweg, many nieces and nephews and seven great grandchildren.



Besides her parents, Elaine was further preceded in death by a son James Nienow, husband Clarence H. Nienow, brother Richard Abt, niece Carlene (Abt) Hohn, father and mother-in-law John and Erlynda Nienow, in-laws Harold Maus, James Kole, Joyce Nienow, Herbie and LaVerne Erickson, MaryAnne and Lenny Werten, John Nienow, Gaylord Nienow, nephew Ernie Nienow and niece Lois Juedes.



Elaine will greatly missed by all who knew her.



We would also like to extend a heart felt Thank You to the entire staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, they were very accommodating during this most difficult time.



A service and celebration will be held at a later date.

David J. Erdman

David J. Erdman of Wausau, a man who genuinely appreciated the nature God created, entered into eternal life on January 20, 2021 ending his earthly battle against Parkinson’s disease and Cancer with his wife, Sharon, at his side.

He was born to Carl and Margaret Erdman on September 21, 1940. He married Gloria M. Digman on September 21,1963. They lived life by example as they raised their two children, David and Amy. Their journey came to an end when Gloria passed away in January of 1990. When God closes a door, He opens a window and He brought Sharon (nee Kautzer) Worden into his life, they were married on March 16, 1996.

David is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, David J.C. (Vicki) Erdman and their children, Makenna (fiancé, Josh) and Dalton all of Sherwood, WI; daughter, Amy (Mark) Rukamp and their children, Eric (Special friend, Lindsey), Rachel (Tom) Thibodeau and their son, Lincoln, and Erin (Jesus) Flores and their daughter, Iris all of Green Bay, WI; step-sons, Tim (Diane) Worden and Scott (Karen) Worden and their son, Lucas all of Wausau, WI.

Our family has lost a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be extremely missed but never forgotten – thank you for all the memories.

Sincere appreciation goes to the caring and supportive staff of Aspirus Hospice House and to Pastor Zach Holdorf for his friendship and spiritual guidance along dad’s journey to eternal life.

Per Dad’s request, a private family service will be held. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.

Rita I. Madden

Rita Irene Madden was born in Marathon, WI to John and Theresa (Schuster) Deininger. She was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Madden and her brothers: Sylvester, Alwin and Charles Deininger. Rita is survived by her brother Thomas Deininger and her cherished sisters-in-law: Janice Deininger, Marlene Deininger, Dona Deininger and Anita Deininger. Rita leaves behind six children: Catherine, Timothy (Susan), Mary, Guy (Karen), John (Annette) and Daniel (Kimberly) Madden. Rita was blessed with eleven grandchildren: James, Jon and Elyse, Amy and Declan, Sarah and Dillon, Nathan and Renee, Emily and Jillian. There are twenty-three great grandchildren, and oh how she loved to hold onto those new little ones and had difficulty letting them go.

Rita (Mom) lived at home with her daughter Mary Madden in Denver, CO. Elevation Hospice came into the home offering great support. All of her children and most of her grandchildren were extremely fortunate to have visited with mom in the last weeks of her life. Family members cared for mom and were always nearby. We were so blessed to have shared precious time with Mom prior to her leaving this world for her eternal place of rest. Mom was a woman of faith, who demonstrated this every day with her kind spirit, thoughtfulness toward others, quiet nature and devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Rita graduated from St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing in Wausau, WI in 1943. Mom was introduced to Dad through his sister, Sr. Mary Bernard, an instructor at the school of nursing. She corresponded with Dad during his U.S. Army Air Corps mission in World War II. They married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Marathon WI on June 29, 1946. Their life together was one of great adventures that included: lots of children, many moves following Dad’s dreams and jobs and meeting many folks who became friends for life. During their 70 years together, there were approximately thirty-two different addresses. After a while, these new addresses were “penciled in”, subject to change.

Mom worked as a registered nurse for about thirty-five years. Wherever we lived Mom worked at local hospitals in many capacities, covering the medical/surgical floor, ICU and also as a visiting nurse. In 1981, prior to a reunion, the nursing class shared their chronological history after graduating from St. Mary’s. In her own words, Rita Deininger Madden wrote:

“I headed for West Bend WI after graduation. I worked for St. Joseph’s Hospital for a few months and then for three MD’s at the General clinic for two years. These wonderful people and this area became my second home. I hungered for further education and decided to move to Milwaukee to work at St. Joseph’s in Advanced Pediatric Nursing in conjunction with Marquette University. Before I received my degree, I married Jim on June 29, 1946. I then became an industrial nurse for Cleaver-Brooks Company, a boiler factory, while Jim was attending College. Two years later we started our own Pediatric Dept. I had Danny, John and Guy and spinal surgery at St. Mary’s Hospital in Wausau, WI in about three years’ time.

Because of Jim’s job, we have lived in California-five years, Iowa-two years, Wisconsin-eleven years, Texas-one year and Colorado-16 years. I worked in all these states in various ways. At the Kaiser-Permanente Hospital I was in the research and experimentation of ACTH and in cortisone in conjunction with Stanford University Hospital. At the Community Hospital in Charles City, Iowa, I worked six days a week as the only PM shift nurse, “dummy”. In Texas I was an ICU nurse and in the Madison area I worked nights at Central Colony with the mentally disabled. In our area in Canon City CO, I became the first Medicare nurse. Our Public Health training really helped. Later I joined the St. Thomas More hospital staff for a time and went back into the Medicare program. I retired from nursing but kept up my credentials in the last five years.” Mom enjoyed gardening. Bright red geraniums with white alyssum borders were a favorite. She took great pride in caring for her house plants, many of which have been passed down through generations. When Mom had time, she would explore second hand and antique stores. Sometimes, with a lot of convincing, she was able to get Dad to go look at something and make a purchase. That’s how the old wood burning stove was found and installed in the main cabin in Creede, CO.

As we live each day, with a bit a sadness, we are reminded of mom’s presence and beautiful spirit. Family and friends left behind will always hold her forever in their hearts. She has left this world a better place. May Mom rest in the peace of His presence.

Due to COVID, a Funeral Mass and celebration of life will be planned for late spring or summer. Interment will be with James, her husband, at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, CO. We invite you to share your stories and memories.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be given in Rita Madden’s memory to Elevation Hospice of Colorado, 80 Garden Center #59, Broomfield, CO 80020.

Casper J. Wolff

Casper (Joe) Wolff died January 19, 2021 under the care of the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee. He is survived by two daughters Hedi Hammons (Bruce) and Tonya Flood (William) both residing in Illinois, Six grandchildren, two brothers Wilhelm (Nancy) Irma, James (Lynn) Gleason and one sister Silvia Muenchow (Andy) Schofield as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A service and burial will be held at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King WI at a later date in the spring. Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family.

