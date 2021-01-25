By Shereen Siewert

The Wausau East High School football program is launching a new fundraiser to help raise money for the 2021 season and give back to communities in need.

The team will hold a shoe drive from Feb. 1 to March 3o and will earn funds based on the total weight of shoes collected. Funds2Orgs will purchase all donated footwear and redistribute the shoes throughout a network of micro enterprise partners in developing nations.

Funds2Orgs helps impoverished people start, maintain and grow businesses in countries such as Haiti, Honduras and Africa. Proceeds from shoe sales are used to feed, clothe and house participating families.

Henry Kremnitzer, head football coach at Wausau East, called the project a win-win for everyone.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” Kremnitzersaid. “We know that a lot of people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us and help those less fortunate become self-sufficient.”

New or gently worn shoes can be donated at Wausau East High School, 2607 N. 18th St., Wausau, or at the Longfellow Administration Center, 415 Seymour St. All local east-side schools will accept donations, according to a news release.

