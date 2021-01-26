The Badger State Winter Games are celebrating 32 years of bringing Olympic-style sporting events to Wisconsin, allowing athletes of all ages and abilities to “Go for the Gold.” Those who medal with a Gold, Silver or Bronze are then eligible to represent Wisconsin and compete in the State Games of America taking place in Iowa 2022. Here’s what’s coming up this weekend.

Figure Skating

Over 300 figure skaters with family and friends cheering them on will gather at the Mosinee Recreation Center to compete on the ice in solo events. Team events, a major part of the weekend, have been scratched due to COVID-19 safety. Registration is closed. The event is run by the Mosinee Silver Blades Ice Skating Club.

More details are available at www.visitwausau.com/figureskating.

Thursday – Sunday, Jan 28th – 31st, 2021

Mosinee Recreation Center

701 11th Street, Mosinee, WI 54455

Badger State Games’ events are hosted in various cities and towns around the state of Wisconsin. For information regarding schedules, locations, athlete sign-ups, becoming a sponsor, or volunteering, please visit us at www.badgerstategames.org or call 715-355-8788.

PICTURED: 2020 Figure Skating

