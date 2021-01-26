By Shereen Siewert

The Wisconsin State Patrol is seeking witnesses or drivers involved in a fatal crash early Tuesday, according to a Wisconsin Crime Alert.

Officials say a State Patrol trooper, at about 7:12 a.m. Tuesday, discovered a black Toyota Echo in the marshy area of I-39/90/94 eastbound at milepost 114.8 in the Columbia County town of Dekorra. This location is just north of the CTH CS exit (Poynette).

The vehicle was completely snow covered and appeared to have been there for several hours. The driver was found dead inside the vehicle, which had extensive front end damage.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Evidence at the scene suggests that the victim may have rear-ended a semi-trailer before leaving the roadway and entering the ditch. The rear DOT bumper of the semi-trailer should be substantially bent inward.

Anyone with information regarding this crash should contact the Wisconsin State Patrol – DeForest Post at 608-846-8500.

