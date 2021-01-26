By Shereen Siewert

First Presbyterian Wausau Free Clinic will hold a free COVID-19 testing event next week, leaders announced on Tuesday.

The event is slated for 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 1 at First United Methodist Church, 903 N. 3rd St, Wausau. The entrance door is in the church courtyard, off McIndoe Street.

Residents of Marathon County and surrounding counties who are displaying COVID-19 symptoms can request a test, completely free of charge. Both the Abbott BinaxNOW Antigen test and RT-PCR tests are offered.

To make an appointment or ask questions, text or call 715-869-4922 or email wausaufreeclinic@gmail.com. A staff person will be in touch to schedule an appointment, answer questions and give directions to the clinic.





