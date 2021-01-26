Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

With President Joe Biden, we again see the light and hope for unity, straight-talk, empathy, strength, and moral leadership that places the common good first. As President Biden stated, “I give you my word: I will always level with you. I will defend the constitution. I will defend our democracy. I will defend America.”

Biden begins with priorities – defeating COVID-19 and subsequently reinvigorating America’s economy. His coordinated plan includes ensuring a sufficient supply of vaccine, an effective delivery system, widespread testing, and wearing masks. It includes a return to cooperative international efforts since stamping out the virus requires worldwide eradication. President Biden starts with facts based on science to never repeat the tragedy of 400,000 unnecessary deaths.

Reopening our schools means children can again safely profit educationally and emotionally from in-person learning activities. Biden proposes sufficient funding for schools and child care to help accomplish this.

We have an aging population in our country. That means fewer young people to support Social Security and the needs of the aged. The vitality of our nation depends on young people and new ideas, with many coming from immigrants including the ‘Dreamers’ who were children when brought here illegally. With Biden’s leadership and bipartisan Congressional action, we can hope to come to a mutually agreeable solution on immigration that is both humane and good for our country.

President Biden will rejoin the Paris Climate Accord, the international effort needed to address the threat of global warming and ensure a livable planet for future generations. Also, President Biden will reverse many of Trump’s 100+ terminations of environmental regulations protecting clean air, water, and our public lands. Our health and heritage should come before short-term fossil fuel corporate gains.

Consider the words of National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman: “There is always light, if only we are brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to BE it.”

Kathy Kascewicz

Fifield

