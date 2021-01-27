(Stevens Point and Merrill, WI)-In accordance with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) guidelines, several Ascension Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccination clinics have expanded access to include adults age 65 and older this week.

86-year old Margaret Brooks of Plover was among the first patients to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the initial community vaccine clinic conducted by Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin (AMG-WI) on the campus of Ascension St. Michael’s Hospital in Stevens Point on Monday, January 25.

In Merrill, members and staff of the Holy Cross Sisters including Sister Patricia Cormack and Reverend Jim Bartelme were among the first recipients courtesy of Ascension Good Samaritan Hospital.

AMG-WI has been reviewing medical records for all existing patients and identifying those who fit the eligible criteria. AMG-WI has been and will continue to proactively and personally contact eligible patients over the coming weeks by text, email and phone. Please do not call Ascension Wisconsin hospitals or clinics regarding vaccinations. AMG-WI will contact eligible patients.

“Our goal is to safely vaccinate as many individuals as quickly as possible. Our doctors, nurses, clinicians and associates have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We are excited to begin this critical next phase of vaccinations,” said Dr. Gregory Brusko, Chief Clinical Officer, Ascension Wisconsin. “We continue to collaborate closely with local and state health officials to ensure we’re doing everything we can to get as many people vaccinated as safely and efficiently as possible. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated when it is made available to them.”

Appointments for the vaccine are scheduled in advance. No walk-in vaccinations are available at this time, but this may be adjusted in the future as additional vaccine doses become available.

“Our overarching goals for vaccine distribution remain to strengthen and protect the healthcare workforce, support those persons with highest risk of exposure and assist those individuals with vulnerable conditions,” added Sonal Chandratre, MD, Medical Director of Primary Care Services for AMG-WI, Stevens Point.

Ascension Wisconsin continues to vaccinate frontline healthcare workers, first responders, police and fire personnel, community health centers and dental office staff, and Ascension affiliated and non-affiliated Group 1a individuals. As of January 25, 2021, Ascension Wisconsin has administered approximately 25,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses across the state.

“We are phasing the rollout to include additional Group 1b individuals based on CDC and DHS guidance and based on availability of COVID-19 vaccine,” said Jonathon Matuszewski, Chief Administrative Officer at Ascension Good Samaritan. “We will continue to provide updates as additional vaccination opportunities through our health system become available.”

For additional information, please visit:

https://healthcare.ascension.org/COVID-19/vaccinations.

