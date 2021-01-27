(PRESS RELEASE) Madison, Wisconsin –M3 Insurance, a Wisconsin-based broker providing insurance, employee benefits, and risk management resources to clients across a wide array of industries, is pleased to announce the company’s M3 Health Tracker App (Health Tracker App), an intuitive, mobile-friendly tool for property and casualty (P&C) and employee benefits clients to track employees’ health status and verify COVID-19 symptom negativity, recently hit 100,000 employee submissions.

Originally launched by M3 in June of 2020, the Health Tracker App helps employees certify health and well-being in less than a minute each day through a series of CDC-recommended questions that rapidly identify common COVID-19 symptoms. By offering employers full access to the data, including time-stamped documentation and flagged responses, the Health Tracker App facilitates a safe return for employees to a physical workplace environment and is offered free of charge to M3’s clients.



Cullen Marique M3 Insurance

“As the pandemic persisted in 2020, it became clear that our clients needed a better way to track employee symptoms in order to be able to provide a safe work environment, protect colleagues and communities, and avoid unnecessary liability,” said Cullen Maricque, senior actuary and data scientist at M3 and developer of the Health Tracker App. “The usage statistics have quickly proven this theory. It’s great to be able to be this responsive to the needs of M3’s clients, and even better to be able to offer it to them at no cost.”

Recognizing the additional challenges clients faced in having employees safely return to work during the ongoing global Coronavirus pandemic, the M3 Health Tracker App was designed for use during the pandemic only and not as a long-term, health tracking tool. For a limited time, the Health Tracker App is available in both English and Spanish for all mobile platforms, including Android and Apple devices ranging from desktops or laptops to tablets and smartphones, and M3 also offers a healthcare industry-specific version to help track additional data required in this area.

Mike Victorson, CEO of M3.

“We’re proud to have a team of talented people who are empowered to innovate quickly in response to our clients’ needs,” said Mike Victorson, CEO of M3. “Cullen designed the M3 Health Tracker App to help commercial clients manage one of the most difficult, ongoing, workplace health exposures in our lifetime. I am very proud of what we have been able to offer our clients.”

For more information about M3 Insurance or the M3 Health Tracker App, please visit the company’s website at www.m3ins.com.

