Marathon County Public Library

Stratford Online Book Club Chat: “This Tender Land” by William Kent

Krueger 2/1-2/28 – Please join the Stratford Branch Library for an ongoing, online book club discussion each month that can be done at your own pace rather than during a single meeting! 10:00 a.m. 715-257-7292. [Goodreads (Online)]

Book of the Month Club: “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett

2/1-2/28 – Pick up February’s Book of the Month at our Athens Branch, along with a set of questions to get you thinking about Bennett’s newest novel! 12:00 a.m. 715-257-7292. [MCPL Athens]

Virtual Book Club: “Long Way Down” by Jason Reynolds

Mon. 2/8. Join our Marathon City Branch staff for a lively virtual discussion of Jason Reynolds’ acclaimed novel! 5:45 p.m. 715-257-7292. [GoToMeeting (Online)]

Virtual Book Club: “Evicted” by Matthew Desmond

Tues. 2/9. Join our Hatley Branch staff and other book lovers on the second Tuesday of each month for a virtual book discussion, including this nonfiction title by Matthew Desmond! 1:00 p.m. 715-257-7292. [GoToMeeting (Online)]

Virtual Book Club: “The Coincidence of Coconut Cake” by Amy Reichert

Mon. 2/15. Join our Mosinee Branch staff and other literature lovers for an engaging,virtual discussion of a wide variety of books! 1:00 p.m. 715-257-7292. [GoToMeeting (Online)]

