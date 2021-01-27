Elaine M. Midlikowski

Elaine Marie Midlikowski, 94, a former resident of the Wausau area, died Monday morning, January 25, 2021 at Ellen’s Home assisted living in Germantown, WI, with loving family by her side.

Born May 19, 1926 in Wausau to Elmer and Belinda (Helke) Kahn, Elaine was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Evangelical Church (now UCC) in Wausau. She graduated from Wausau High School in 1943 and was employed by the local telephone company for three years after graduation.

Elaine married Arthur M. Urban September 21, 1946 at St. Paul’s Church in Wausau. Arthur died in an industrial accident September 30, 1956. Elaine married Edmond B. Midlikowski February 6, 1960 in Pine City, MN. He preceded her in death on May 15, 2011.

From 1972-1991, Elaine proudly served as church secretary and administrative assistant to the pastors and parishioners at Peace United Church of Christ in Schofield. She enjoyed her involvements with her church family, producing weekly newsletters, serving on committees, singing in the church choir for 37 years and with smaller groups including a quartet of women.

Elaine loved to spend time with family and friends, polka and waltz whenever she got the chance, volunteer her time and talents to benefit church and community, read, write, watch rainbows and hummingbirds and grow flowers. She took piano accordion lessons as a child, playing solos and duets with her teacher at rural school PTA meetings and with a band as the only accordion along with strings, horns and drums. From childhood through her adult years, she enjoyed many wonderful times at the family cottages built by her parents at Silver Lake in Lincoln County. She enjoyed decorating, sewing, and making crafts and gifts for her friends and family. She was a passionate knitter, not only for family and friends, but also as a volunteer knitter for the “Warm Up America Program”, making sweaters for underprivileged children. She made countless prayer shawls for the church and for Aspirus Hospital.

After retirement, Elaine and Ed spent many winters with family in Florida as snowbirds. Elaine lived in the Wausau area for 89 years before moving in 2015 to Menomonee Falls and Germantown to be closer to family.

She is survived by five children, Susan (Rufus R.T.) Moore of Jacksonville Beach, FL, Lynn Urban of The Villages, FL, Jill (Donald) Jacques of Jacksonville, FL, Julie (William) Maes of Eden Prairie, MN and David (Theresa) Midlikowski of Germantown, WI; seven grandchildren, Lisa Bacon, Stacey (Dwayne) Williams and Corey (Crystal) Maire of Florida, Benjamin (Rebecca) Midlikowski and Samuel Midlikowski of Wisconsin, Kathryn Maes and Alyssha Maes of Minnesota; four great grandchildren, Kelsey Bacon, Kyle Justice, Janel Williams and Hunter Williams of Florida; her brother, Richard L. Kahn of Prior Lake, MN, as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; infant brother, Robert Kahn; niece Sarah Jane Kahn; and son-in-law Michael Davis.

The family is grateful for the love shown to Elaine by her Peace Church family over the years, including after she moved from the Wausau area. Much appreciation also goes out to the loving staff at Ellen’s Home in Germantown and to Horizon Hospice.

A private family funeral service will be held at Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel, Weston. Rev. Gloria Van Houten of Peace United Church of Christ, Schofield, will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Wausau. The family intends to have a Celebration of Life after the current health crisis has been addressed. The funeral will be live-streamed on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. by clicking on her obituary at brainardfuneral.com

Memorials may be directed to Peace United Church of Christ, 1530 Grand Ave. Schofield, WI 54476.

Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. You may leave messages and condolences for her family at brainardfuneral.com

Leo Thomas “Tom” Bychinski

Leo Thomas “Tom” Bychinski, age 75, of Wausau, WI died peacefully on January 21, 2021 surrounded by his three children.

He will be remembered for his hard work ethic, leadership, love of Mickey Mouse, class, ambition, magic tricks, social connections throughout the country, achievements, ability to light up a room, sense of humor, Donald Duck impression and his deep love for family.

If you were looking for Tom, you’d never find him in one spot; always on the move. If he wasn’t working, you’d probably find him at a community event, on the golf course, at Sam’s Pizza or grabbing a fish fry. In the summer he’d often be mowing the lawn shirtless or hanging out by the grill with a cigarette and a beer cracking jokes and talking with friends. Tom loved to educate and connect with people, helping them achieve a better sense of who they were meant to be. The greatest pride in Tom’s life were his 3 children and 6 grandchildren. He worked tirelessly to provide a great life for them.

Tom was born in Wausau to Eline and Leo Bychinski in June 1945. He graduated from Wausau High School in 1963. He went on to earn his Bachelor and Master Degrees in Business & Marketing from UW Stout. He was highly affirmed and lauded in the DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) community throughout Wisconsin for many years. He maintained various roles at NTC, SNE/Weathershield, and Grabel Companies. He was a well-respected and sought-after national speaker for many businesses, colleges and functions. He was known for his positive mental attitude (“I’m super and getting better!”) and magic tricks. His favorite of course was Mickey Mouse, his #1 motivator to always have fun in what you are doing!

Tom was a dedicated and respected business leader in the city of Wausau. He volunteered in many different areas including the Wausau Area Chamber of Commerce, the United Cerebral Palsy (UCP), West Side Business Association, Boy Scouts of America, Elks Club, and was involved in the planning and grand opening of the Wausau Mall.

A private service for extended family will be held February 6th at 3:00 at Highland Community Church and a public celebration of life memorial will be held on June 12th. If you are interested in attending please email tombychinski2021@gmail.com so we can provide further details. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at brainardfuneral.com.

Tom is survived by his children Bradley (Stephanie) Bychinski of Lakeville, MN, Kendra (Steve) Osness of Merrill, WI, and Nathan (Kristi) Bychinski of Wausau, WI, and 6 grandchildren.

Edward “Ed” P. Tousignant

Edward “Ed” Peter Tousignant, 88, of Wausau passed away on January 22, 2021 at his home with his loving family by his side.

Ed was born in Marquette, Michigan on May 15, 1932 to the late Adelore and Irene (LaLonde) Tousignant, one of six children. On October 20, 1956 Ed married the love of his life, Mabel Opichka, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Antigo, Wisconsin. He was a loving father to Michael, James, Jean, Dawn and Dean, a loving grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather.

Listening to gospel music on the radio, telling stories and jokes, and swinging on the front porch swing while watching the birds come to the bird feeder were some of the things that Ed enjoyed, but his family and his faith were what truly mattered to him. Ed loved his family, and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren, and Ed loved his God. He found great comfort hearing God’s word and feeling God’s love. His family finds comfort in knowing that he is now at the said of his Lord and Savior and looks forward to the day where they can all be together again.

Ed is survived by his loving wife Mabel; his children, Michael (Julie) Engelke, Jean (Robert) Ludtke, Dawn Tousignant and Dean (Julie) Tousignant; his grandchildren, Kristina, Laura, David, Erick, Nathan, Shawn, Trina, Travis, April and Wendy; 31 great-grandchildren with twin great-grandchildren on the way; 3 great-great-granddaughters; and his good friend Jerry Kieckhaefer.

In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his son James, and his siblings, Bill, Emma, Geraldine, Laura, and Robert.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Pastor Josh Holland will officiate. Livestreaming of the service will be available at www.helke.com. Visitation will take place from 10:00 AM until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Clintonville Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to go to www.helke.com to leave words of remembrance and online condolences. A recording of the service will be available within 24 hours from the time of the service.

Ed’s family wishes to thank his granddaughter Laura and her husband Gabriel for the love and care they have shown to him for these past nine years.

Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged.

Randolph F. Blarek

Randolph “Randy” Frances Blarek, 60 of Wausau passed away peacefully at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on January 23, 2021.

Randy was born to the late Conrad Blarek and Theresa (Grzywacz) Blarek on May 18, 1960.

He is survived by his loving mother Theresa, siblings, Mary (Allen) Shidell, Sr., Joe Blarek, Maxine (Al) Vander Kooy, Carol (Wally) Frederick, Myron Blarek, Katherine (Dave) Walters, Jennette (Tony) Sherfinski, Darlene (Michael) Kristof, Sherry (Steve) Uttecht, nieces and nephews Allen (Jennifer) Shidell, Jr., Laura Shidell, Phillip Blarek, Nicole (Josh) Kearns, Renee (Joe) Westphal, Melissa (Nic) Samuelson, Kristine (Craig) Thompson, Ben Frederick, Krissy Frederick, Josh (Gini Salzman) Frederick, Cole Walters, Andrew Walters, Christopher Sherfinski, Emily Sherfinski and aunts and uncles.

He is preceded in death by his father, Conrad.

A private service will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home officiated by Sister Mary Ellen, with burial at St. Ladislaus Catholic Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Lorraine ‘Laure’ Kreger

Lorraine ‘Laure’ Kreger, 65 of Wausau, died on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau.

Laure was born on July 26, 1955 in Ironwood, Michigan. The daughter of John and Esther (Wirtenen) DeMario.

Laure worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Marywood Convalescent Center in Wausau for many years. She enjoyed flowers and gardening and had a knack for decorating. Laure was an animal lover, especially her cats.

Laure is survived by two sons, Dylan (Rachel) Hockin and Alex (Ashley) Kreger, both of Wausau; three grandchildren, Shelby and Cooper Hockin and Logan Rosenow and four siblings, John DeMario, Elizabeth Aijala, Richard DeMario and Mary Ann Hill.

Laure was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Louis, James, and Robert DeMario and one sister, Barbara Morgan.

No services will be held.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Lorraine A. Kostka

Lorraine A. Kostka, 95, of Bevent, died on Monday, January 25, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.



Lorraine was born on April 29, 1925 in the town of Reid, Marathon County, the daughter of the late John and Theresa (Mullen) Ciszewski.

On May 19, 1945, Lorraine was united in marriage to Albin Kostka at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church in Bevent. He preceded her in death on December 20, 1989.



Lorraine was a homemaker and enjoyed playing her accordion. She loved going to the cottage up north and fishing while she was there. She was an active member of the St. Ladislaus Rosary Society. Her most precious time was spent with her family. Lorraine’s favorite saying was “I’ve been doing it for a hundred years.”



Lorraine is survived by her children, Terrance (Debbie) Kostka, Karen (Fred) Yenter, Darryl (Lynn) Kostka, Randy (special friend Heike Hoeft) Kostka and Arnold (Donna) Kostka; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one brother, Norman (Mildred) Ciszewski; and two sister-in-laws, Marcella Ciszewski and Gladys Ciszewski.



Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Lawrence and Norbert; sister, Irene Tushkowski; and brother-in-law, Myron Tushkowski.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Rev. Thomas Nirappel, MSFS will preside. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 9 AM until the time of mass. A rosary will be recited at the church at 10 AM on Thursday.



Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.



The family would like to thank Ascension at Home Hospice for their kind and compassionate care for Lorraine, especially Stephanie, Brandi, and Allison. Lorraine’s family would also like to thank Sister Mary Ellen Diermeier for her sweet, comforting words and prayers.

