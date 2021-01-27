By Shereen Siewert

The First Presbyterian Wausau Free Clinic will expand hours beginning Thursday for low income, uninsured resident, leaders announced this week.

Beginning Jan. 28, area residents – including those in Marathon and surrounding counties – who are low income, uninsured or under insured can request an appointment with a volunteer medical provider on Thursday afternoons. Appointment times are from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

All providers are fully qualified and licensed , and include physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners who are volunteering their time and skills as a commitment to the community and service to others.

Medical services available will include: primary care for acute and chronic conditions, limited medications and some minor labs. All services will be provided at no charge to the patient. Income levels must be 250% or below federal poverty levels, based on family size.

To schedule an appointment, text or call 715-869-4922 or email wausaufreeclinic@gmail.com. A staff person will respond within a day or so to schedule an appointment and give directions to the clinic.

The Wausau Free Clinic is located at First United Methodist Church, 903 N. 3rd St, Wausau.

