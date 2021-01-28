By Shereen Siewert

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man arrested in northern Wisconsin was indicted Wednesday on an array of federal gun- and drug-related charges, according to a U.S. Dept. of Justice news release.

Dewayne Veasy charged with possessing cocaine with intent to distribute and with possessing a mixture of heroin and fentanyl with intent to distribute. The indictment also charges Veasy with possessing a firearm as a felon and with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The charges against Veasy are the result of an investigation by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

If he is convicted, Veasy faces a mandatory penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each drug charge and 10 years on the felon in possession of a firearm charge. Possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime is a charge that carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in federal prison.

Federal law requires that any penalty imposed for this charge be served consecutive to any other sentence imposed.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor Kraus is handling the prosecution.

